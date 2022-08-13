WEF vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) lock horns with Welsh Fire (WEF) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday, August 13.

Birmingham Phoenix stormed into winning ways against the Southern Brave, with Henry Brookes and Will Smeed putting in sensational performances with the ball and bat. respectively. They will be keen to sustain their form with another win, boosting their chances of a top-three finish. Welsh Fire, meanwhile, have not clicked as a unit this season. Although Welsh Fire will start as underdogs, they have enough firepower in their ranks to flip the scrpt in this much-awaited game.

WEF vs BPH Probable Playing 11 Today

BPH XI

Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade, Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes, Tom Helm and Imran Tahir.

WEF XI

Tom Banton (wk), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain/Dwaine Pretorius, Joshua Cobb (c), David Miller, Ryan Higgins, Adam Zampa, George Scrimshaw, Jake Ball and David Payne.

Match Details

WEF vs BPH, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day at the Sophia Gardens, the pitch should be on the slower side with the bowlers likely to rule the roost. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay phase, with the new ball likely to come nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the ball could hold up a bit. Wickets in hand will be key, with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss in the last few games of the Hundred.

Today's WEF vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton is one of the most promising players on the English circuit and for good reason. Likened to Kevin Pietersen, Banton is a highly-skilled batter who has good technique against both pace and spin. Although his form has been iffy in the Hundred this season, his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Will Smeed: Will Smeed created history in his previous game, becoming the first-ever centurion in the competition's history. The Birmingham Phoenix opener is an attack-minded batter who loves to take on the bowlers from the word go. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Smeed is bound to be a good addition to your WEF vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has shown glimpses of his all-round skills in this tournament, scoring 52 runs and picking up a wicket in two matches. While his bowling adds some much-needed balance to the side, Moeen's batting is what sets him apart. He is a brilliant player of spin and has built a reputation for scoring quick runs in the middle overs. With his all-round skills bound to have a say in the outcome of the game, Moeen is a must-have in your WEF vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

George Scrimshaw: George Scrimshaw has had a fine season this English summer, impressing for Derbyshire and earning a stint with the England Lions and Welsh Fire. The lanky bowler can generate extra pace and bounce and has some clever variations up his sleeve as well. With Scrimshaw looking good in his Hundred debut, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WEF vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett (WEF)

Tom Banton (WEF)

Kane Richardson (BPH)

Important stats for WEF vs BPH Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett - 65 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 32.50

Will Smeed - 108 runs in 2 Hundred 2022 matches, SR: 186.20

Henry Brookes - 5/25 vs Southern Brave in the previous Hundred game

WEF vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

WEF vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Joshua Cobb, Moeen Ali, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Henry Brookes and George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Tom Banton.

WEF vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Joshua Cobb, Moeen Ali, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir and George Scrimshaw.

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

