WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 32

Match 32 of The Hundred Men's 2021 has the Welsh Fire taking on the London Spirit at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Although both teams are already out of contention for a play-off spot, they will be looking to avoid the wooden spoon. While the Welsh Fire will bank on home conditions, experience will be key for the London Spirit.

WEF vs LNS Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF XI

Tom Banton (wk), Ben Duckett (c), Iain Cockbain, David Lloyd, Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher and David Payne

LNS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Joe Denly, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

Match Details

WEF vs LNS, The Hundred Men's, Match 32

Date and Time: 18th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch is expected with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. A hint of movement should be available with the new ball for the pacers, keeping the batsmen on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should get slower, bringing the spinners into play. The batters will look to target the square boundaries with wickets in hand being crucial. 140-150 should be a great total, with both teams ideally looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's WEF vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has been a disappointment in The Hundred so far despite showing glimpses of his explosive batting ability at the top of the order. With no real pressure on his shoulders, one can bank on Banton to deliver the goods in the powerplay phase.

Batsman

Eoin Morgan: Like Banton, Eoin Morgan has not performed consistently, often throwing his wicket away in the middle overs. However, he did strike some form in the previous game, making him a handy option going into this one.

All-rounder

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara has underwhelmed in the London Spirit middle order, but he has the ability to flip the script in a matter of a few deliveries. One can bank on him coming good with his medium pace also likely to have a say in today's game.

Bowler

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad has been Welsh Fire's best bet with the ball with a handful of wickets under his belt. With the pitch likely to be on the slower side, Ahmad is a must-have in your WEF vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WEF vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett (WEF) - 341 points

James Neesham (WEF) - 299 points

Roelof van der Merwe (LNS) - 258 points

Important stats for WEF vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett: 226 runs in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 137.80

Qais Ahmad: 8 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 17.50

Eoin Morgan: 126 runs in 7 The Hundred matches; Bat Average: 25.20

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Ravi Bopara, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Roelof van der Merwe, David Payne, Qais Ahmad, Mason Crane and Blake Cullen

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, David Payne, Qais Ahmad, Mason Crane and Brad Wheal

Captain: Joe Denly. Vice-captain: Tom Banton

Edited by Samya Majumdar