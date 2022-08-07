WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles (OVI) take on the Welsh Fire (WEF) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, August 7.

Both the Welsh Fire and Oval Invincibles started their Hundred campaigns on a losing note. While the Oval Invincibles were unlucky to end up on the wrong side of a last-ball finish against the London Spirit, Welsh Fire were outplayed by the defending champions Southern Brave.

The Invincibles look the better of the two sides on paper with a strong batting unit to fall back on. However, Welsh Fire cannot be taken lightly, especially with the duo of Tom Banton and Joe Clarke itching to make amends for their no-show in their previous outing. All in all, a cracker of a game beckons in Cardiff with both teams eyeing their first win of the season.

WEF vs OVI Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley and Mohammad Hasnain.

WEF XI

Tom Banton (wk), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Joshua Cobb (c), David Miller, Ryan Higgins, Adam Zampa, Noor Ahmad, Jake Ball and David Payne.

Match Details

WEF vs OVI, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Sophia Gardens with the conditions favoring the batters. There shouldn't be much swing available for the pacers early on, allowing batters to go after the bowling in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play and make for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being par in Cardiff.

Today's WEF vs OVI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton had a forgetful start to his Hundred campaign, unable to score many runs at the top of the order against Southern Brave. However, he has been in decent form on the domestic circuit, impressing for Somerset in the T20 Blast. Given his range of shots and ability to score quick runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has been in woeful form of late, with his standing as the first-choice England white-ball opener in question. His no-show in the previous game only added fuel to the fire, but he remains a quality player in the shorter formats. With Roy due for a big performance with the bat, he could be backed to overturn his poor form against Welsh Fire.

All-rounder

Sam Curran: Sam Curran gave a decent account of his bowling prowess in the previous game, returning with figures of 1/29 in his set of 20 balls. Although he couldn't fire with the bat, Curran is quite capable of scoring big runs in the top order. Although he is likely to play in the middle order, with Rilee Rossouw set to make his Oval Invincibles debut, Curran's all-round ability should make him a good addition to your WEF vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa did not have a great outing in the previous game, unable to provide a breakthrough for Welsh Fire in the middle overs. However, Zampa is a skilful leggie whose variations are a handful in shorter formats. With Zampa likely to enjoy the conditions at the Sophia Garden, he could be a good pick for your WEF vs OVI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WEF vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy (OVI)

Tom Banton (WEF)

Sunil Narine (OVI)

Important stats for WEF vs OVI Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett - 40(31) vs Southern Brave in the previous Hundred game

Hilton Cartwright - 42(23) vs London Spirit in the previous Hundred game

Sunil Narine - 2/25 vs London Spirit in the previous Hundred game

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Adam Zampa, Reece Topley, Jake Ball and Tom Curran.

Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Jason Roy.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Adam Zampa, Reece Topley, David Payne and Tom Curran.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Tom Banton.

