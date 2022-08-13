WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Women's Hundred 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) take on Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday, August 13.

Welsh Fire finished bottom of the points table last season despite the likes of Hayley Matthews and Nicole Harvey impressing for them. However, they have rung in the changes during the off-season, with Tammy Beaumont headlining the roster. Birmingham Phoenix, meanwhile, will look to improve upon their third-place finish last season. They have added the trio of Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry and Deepti Sharma to their ranks, adding some much-needed balance to the side. Although Phoenix will start as the favorites, Welsh Fire will bank on home conditions to see them through. All in all, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Cardiff.

WEF-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BPH-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Ellyse Perry, Eve Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones (wk), Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood and Gwen Davies/Ria Fackrell.

WEF-W XI

Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynes, Fran Wilson, Georgia Hennessy, Annabel Sutherland/Nicola Carey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey and Katie George.

Match Details

WEF-W vs BPH-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

As seen in the Men's Hundred match between the Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire earlier in the week, the pitch is two-paced with the ball holding up a bit off the surface. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before going on the attack. The spinners should also get some help in the middle phase, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being a good total at the venue.

Today's WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones has been in decent form coming into the Hundred, scoring some valuable runs in the English middle order at the Commonwealth Games. She is an experienced campaigner who can both anchor an innings and provide impetus when need be. Jones is a skilled wicketkeeper as well, holding her in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont has shifted bases from London to Cardiff, turning out for the Welsh Fire this season. Although Beaumont has been dropped from the England T20I side, she remains a force to be reckoned with in this format. While she is known to be a slow starter, Beaumont can make up for it with his experience and batting prowess. With Beaumont having a point to prove, she could be a good addition to your WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is one of the most feared cricketers in the shorter formats given her record. She is known for his knack for scoring big runs at the top order and ability to hit massive sixes. Devine also adds value with her bowling, holding her in high regard on the women's circuit. Given the form that she was in during the Commonwealth Games, Devine is a must-have in your WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Alex Hartley: Alex Hartley, like Tammy Beaumont, is also a new addition to Welsh Fire, having played for the Manchester Originals in the previous edition. The experienced spinner is known for her accuracy and ability to bowl economical spells in the powerplay and middle overs. With Hartley likely to bowl crunch overs for tWelsh Fire, she could be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Fran Wilson (WEF-W)

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W)

Sophie Devine (BPH-W)

Important stats for WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Eve Jones - 233 runs in 9 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 29.12

Hayley Matthews - 221 runs and 11 wickets in 8 Hundred 2022 matches

Alex Hartley - 8 wickets in 7 Hundred 2021 matches, Average: 22.37

WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Rachael Haynes, Eve Jones, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Alex Hartley, Kirstie Gordon and Issy Wong.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

WEF-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Women's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Georgia Hennessy, Eve Jones, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Alex Hartley, Abtaha Maqsood and Issy Wong.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont.

