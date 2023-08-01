WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match- August 2nd, 2023

Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) will clash against Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) in the second encounter of The Hundred Womens Competition at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday, August 2.

Led by Tammy Beaumont, Welsh Fire finished last year’s competition with a wooden spoon. However, they are determined to reverse their fortunes and make a strong impact in this season.

Off-break bowler Claire Nicholas was the leading wicket-taker for the team last year and she would be one of the players to watch out for from the Welsh team.

Sophie Ecclestone’s Manchester Originals, on the other hand, ended last year’s tournament in sixth spot. In-form wicketkeeper-batter, Ellie Threlkeld, is one of the players to watch out for from the Manchester side as she possesses the potential to replace Amy Jones in the national side in the near future.

Without any further ado, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone (MNR-W)- 8.5 Credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Sophie Ecclestone scalped eight crucial wickets in six contests in the last edition of the competition, but couldn’t lead her team to lift the silverware.

As the skipper of Manchester's side, she is determined to create a significant impact in this year’s edition. Ecclestone appears to be a promising captaincy choice in the WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#2 Deandra Dottin (MNR-W) - 9 Credits

Southern Vipers v Thunder - Charlotte Edwards Cup Semi-Final

Manchester Originals’ batting all-rounder Deandra Dottin was the leading six-hitter in the previous edition with eight maximums to her name.

She amassed 147 runs in four innings and also displayed her bowling prowess with four scalps. The dashing batter is known for her attacking mindset and we can expect the same from her in this WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#1 Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 9 Credits

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

Welsh Fire would rely heavily on Hayley Matthews’ all-round heroics in this season. The Caribbean opener impressed by smacking 109 runs in the previous season and picked two wickets with the ball in hand.

Matthews can give a good number of valuable fantasy points, making her the most decent captaincy pick in the WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

