WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 12

Welsh Fire Women will take on Manchester Originals Women in the 12th match of The Hundred Women at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

With no wins from their first two matches, Welsh Fire Women are currently bottom of the table. Southern Brave Women defeated them by eight wickets recently.

Manchester Originals Women haven’t done much better either and are still searching for their first win in the competition. Birmingham Phoenix Women beat them by 20 runs in their last encounter.

WEF-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF-W XI

Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Alice MacLeod, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey.

MNR-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgia Boyce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Cordelia Griffith, Elanor Threkveld, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley.

Match Details

WEF-W vs MNR-W, 12th Match

Date and Time: 31st July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to favor bowlers who could wreak havoc on the batters. Spinners can prove to be highly effective at this venue as the wicket might aid turn. The average first innings score is 110.

Today’s WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lizelle Lee is an outstanding wicket-keeping choice for your WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She fell eight runs short of a half century in the first match.

Batters

Georgia Hennessy has been among the runs for Welsh Fire Women. She has amassed 31 runs across two matches and will be hoping for a bigger knock.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews has been solid and consistent. She has scored 63 runs so far and also has a wicket to her name.

Indian white-ball skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could prove to be a complete asset for Manchester Originals Women. She has scored 78 runs so far and can also prove to be lethal with the ball.

Bowlers

Kate Cross reminded everyone of who she is by picking up a three-wicket haul in the very first match. She also picked up another scalp against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Sophie Ecclestone is a dangerous T20 bowler and can do a lot of damage with the ball. She has picked up three wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Cross (MNR-W) – 137 points

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) – 119 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MNR-W) – 115 points

Sophie Ecclestone (MNR-W) – 113 points

Emma Lamb (MNR-W) – 112 points

Important stats for WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Cross: 4 wickets

Hayley Matthews: 27 runs and 1 wicket

Harmanpreet Kaur: 2 wickets

Sophie Ecclestone: 61 runs

Emma Lamb: 19 runs and 2 wickets

WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson, Piepa Cleary

Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Goergia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

Captain: Emma Lamb, Vice-Captain: Kate Cross

