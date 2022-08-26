WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 18

Welsh Fire Women vs Northern Superchargers Women - Dream11 Prediction

The 18th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) take on Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction.

Welsh Fire are already out of the competition with no wins in four matches. They have not clicked as a unit, leading to four straight losses. Welsh Fire will look to salvage some lost pride against the Northern Superchargers, who come into the game on the back of a win. The likes of Alyssa Healy and Laura Wolvaardt have been firing on all cylinders and will be key for the Superchargers in their bid for a play-off spot. But with Welsh Fire boasting some wonderful talent themselves, an intriguing game beckons at the the Sophia Gardens.

WEF-W vs NOS-W Match Details

The 18th match of the Women's Hundred between Welsh Fire Women and Northern Superchargers Women will be played on August 26 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WEF-W vs NOS-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 26th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Streaming: Fancode

WEF-W vs NOS-W Pitch Report

Teams have preferred batting first with the pitch slowing down in the second innings. The average first-innings total in two Hundred matches at the Sophia Gardens reads 142, with the top-order batters being key. Pacers picked up 11 out of the 16 wickets in the previous game.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 142

2nd-innings score: 130

WEF-W vs NOS-W Form Guide

Welsh Fire: LLLL

Northern Superchargers: LWLW

WEF-W vs NOS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Superchargers Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Northern Superchargers.

Northern Superchargers Women probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath (wk), Hollie Armitage (c), Heather Graham, Jenny Gunn, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick and Rachel Slater.

Welsh Fire Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for Welsh Fire.

Welsh Fire Women probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont (c), Maddy Green, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fi Morris, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley and Claire Nicholas.

WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (4 matches, 108 runs, Average: 27.00)

Alyssa Healy has been decent for the Northern Superchargers, scoring 108 runs at an average of 27.00. She has a strike rate of 154.28, which is amongst the best in the competition. With Welsh Fire's bowling lacking firepower, Healy should be a top pick for your WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Tammy Beaumont (4 matches, 112 runs, Average: 37.33)

Tammy Beaumont has been consistent for the Welsh Fire with scores of 39, 45, nine, and 19 in The Hundred. Although her strike rate is slightly on the lower side, Beaumont's knack for accumulating runs is undeniable. Given her form, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Davidson-Richards (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 20.80)

Alice Davidson-Richards has been the Northern Superchargers' best bowler with five wickets in four matches. Davidson-Richards has been good with the bat down the order as well. With the conditions also suiting her, Davidson-Richards is a decent pick for your WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Claire Nicholas (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 18.75)

Claire Nicholas has flown under the radar this season with four wickets at an average of 18.75. She has used her variations and experience to good effect. With Nicholas picking up at least one wicket in every game except one, she is a top bowling selection for this match.

WEF-W vs NOS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland has shown glimpses of her ability with 56 runs and three wickets in four matches. Although she didn't have a great outing against the London Spirit, Sutherland is expected to bat at No. 3 today. With Sutherland likely to play a part with both the bat and ball, she is a brilliant option for captaincy in your WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is an explosive batter with a strike rate of 154.28. She has gotten off to starts with four 15-plus scores, but is yet to score a fifty. With the Aussie due a big score in The Hundred, she is a popular captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Alyssa Healy 173 108 runs in 4 matches Tammy Beaumont 171 112 runs in 4 matches Annabel Sutherland 179 56 runs, 3 wickets in 4 matches Laura Wolvaardt 295 195 runs in 4 matches Claire Nicholas 122 4 wickets in 4 matches

WEF-W vs NOS-W match expert tips

Welsh Fire is lacking firepower on the bowling front with Hayley Matthews also not being available. This opens up an opportunity for Laura Wolvaardt and Alyssa Healy, who will bat at the top of the order. The opening duo are in good form and should be able to score some runs in this game.

WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Maddy Green, Bess Heath

All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland (vc), Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Nicola Carey, Katie Levick, Claire Nicholas

WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WEF-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (vc), Laura Wolvaardt, Maddy Green, Hollie Armitage

All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Nicola Carey, Linsey Smith, Claire Nicholas

