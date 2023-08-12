WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 12th, 2023

Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) and Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) will face off in the 17th match of the Hundred Women's competition at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday, August 12.

Welsh Fire Women are having a dream season this time around. Their campaign commenced with a rain-marred encounter against Manchester Originals Women. They subsequently bagged a hat-trick of victories over Southern Brave Women, Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women to secure the top position on the points table.

The Tammy Beaumont-led side will be hoping to add more victories as the tournament progresses to the business end to strengthen their pole position.

On the other hand, Southern Brave Women are now occupying the third spot on the table with three wins from four encounters so far. They started the competition with a win over Trent Rockets Women. However, the Southern Brave Women then suffered a close defeat at the hands of Welsh Fire by four runs. In their subsequent games, they defeated Northern Superchargers and London Spirit convincingly.

The Anya Shrubsole-led side will be determined to avenge their loss against Welsh Fire in this much-awaited encounter. It will be interesting to watch how this contest fares right from the first ball of the game.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game.

#3 Smriti Mandhana (SOB-W) - 8.5 Credits

Smriti Mandhana is the tournament's second-leading run-scorer with 144 runs from four innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 141.17. The left-handed opening batter is known for her textbook shots and we can expect her to bring more of them in this contest.

Mandhana is one of the consistent players in the modern-day game. She appears to be a decent vice-captaincy choice in your fantasy XI for the WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game.

#2 Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 9 Credits

Hayley Matthews is the current leading run-scorer for Welsh Fire Women this season with 88 runs from three innings at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 135.38.

Unfortunately, she injured her shoulder in the previous game and couldn’t get a chance to bowl. The 25-year-old has scalped one wicket so far from four innings. We can expect her to return and make a stronger comeback in the WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game.

#1 Georgia Adams (SOB-W) - 9 Credits

Off-spinner Georgia Adams is the competition's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps from four innings. The Southern Brave Women have been heavily relying on Adams to secure their wins this season.

With Adams finding perfect lines and lengths to make the opposition struggle, she stands out as a strong captaincy pick for the WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 game.

