WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For The Hundred Women's, Match 8

The Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) will be up against Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) in the eighth match of The Hundred Women's competition at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Welsh Fire Women fell to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Northern Superchargers Women in their first game and are currently in the penultimate spot in The Hundred points table. Southern Brave Women, on the other hand, got off to a flying start in The Hundred, winning their opening game against Trent Rockets Women by a 23-run margin. They are currently third in the points table.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF-W XI

Sophie Luff (C), Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (WK), Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey.

SOB-W XI

Anya Shrubsole (C), Danielle Wyatt, Carla Rudd (WK), Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell.

Match Details

WEF-W vs SOB-W, Match 8

Date and Time: 27th July 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is a balanced one, with equal support on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The average first innings score in the last eight T20Is at the venue is 149 runs. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last six out of the eight matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting second.

Today’s WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sarah Taylor - The 32-year old English international is one of the most experienced players from her side. She scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 105.88 in the last match against the Northern Superchargers.

Batters

Danielle Wyatt - She is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs for her side in the upcoming The Hundred match.

Georgia Redmayne - Redmayne scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 94.11 in the only match she played this season. She is a quality batter who can score a big knock in today's match.

All-rounders

Anya Shrubsole - Shrubsole is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for her side. She scored an unbeaten 40 at a strike rate of 133.33 and also picked up four wickets in the last match.

Stafanie Taylor - The West Indies women's skipper impressed everyone with her all-round performance in the last match against Trent Rockets Women. She scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 145.16 while also picking up one crucial wicket.

Bowlers

Lauren Bell - The 20-year old pacer bowled pretty well in the last match against Trent Rockets Women, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 6.90. She is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for her side.

Piepa Cleary - She was one of the most economical bowlers for her side in the last match. Cleary has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of just 5.60 and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Anya Shrubsole (SOB-W) - 182 points

Stafanie Taylor (SOB-W) - 93 points

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 71 points

Lauren Bell (SOB-W) - 65 points

Bryony Smith (WEF-W) - 52 points

Important stats for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 prediction team

Anya Shrubsole: 40 runs and four wickets in one match; SR - 133.33 and ER - 3.90

Stafanie Taylor: 59 runs and four wickets in three T20I matches against Pakistan Women; SR - 84.28 and ER - 6.00

Danielle Wyatt: 206 runs in four RHF Trophy innings; SR: 80.46

Smriti Mandhana: 119 runs in three T20I innings against England Women; SR - 141.66

Bryony Smith: 51 runs and eight wickets in three Charlotte Edwards Cup matches; SR - 141.66 and ER - 5.08

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Carla Rudd, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Alice Macleod, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Bell, Fi Morris.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-Captain: Bryony Smith.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Macleod, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Amanda Wellington, Bryony Smith, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Bell, Fi Morris.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-Captain: Danielle Wyatt.

