WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) take on Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday, August 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, Dream11 prediction and the pitch report.

The Southern Brave have been the team to beat in the Women's Hundred with three wins in as many games. The likes of Danielle Wyatt and Amanda Wellington have been exceptional in crunch moments as they look to go the distance this season.

Welsh Fire, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the Hundred. Despite showing promise in both of their fixtures, Tammy Beaumont and Co. have come up short with the ball. With home conditions playing into their hands, Welsh Fire will fancy a win against a much-fancied Southern Brave side that boasts perhaps the best batting unit in the competition.

With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game is on the cards in Cardiff.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The 14th match of the Women's Hundred between Welsh Fire Women and Southern Brave Women will be played on August 22 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WEF-W vs SOB-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 22nd August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Streaming: Fancode

WEF-W vs SOB-W Pitch Report

A good batting track is on the cards in Cardiff, with the previous match at the venue seeing over 300 runs being scored. The dimensions of the ground are not too big, allowing batters to target the square boundaries. There was not much swing available in the previous game, with top-order batters making the most of the conditions.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st innings score: 161

2nd innings score: 142

WEF-W vs SOB-W Form Guide

Welsh Fire: LL

Southern Brave: WWW

WEF-W vs SOB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Southern Brave Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Southern Brave.

Southern Brave Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Carla Rudd (wk), Georgia Adams, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell and Anya Shrubsole (c).

Welsh Fire Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Welsh Fire.

Welsh Fire Women probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fi Morris, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley and Claire Nicholas.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tammy Beaumont (2 matches, 84 runs, Average: 84.00)

Tammy Beaumont has been decent for Welsh Fire so far, scoring 84 runs in just two matches. However, she has not been able to score runs quickly, with her strike rate reading 110.52. Beaumont is capable of scoring at a decent rate and given the conditions on offer, she is a top pick for your WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Danielle Wyatt (3 matches, 110 runs, Average: 36.66)

Danielle Wyatt is Southern Brave's top run-getter this season, scoring 110 runs at an average of 36.66. The English opener has also chipped in with the ball, holding her in good stead. With Wyatt scoring runs consistently alongside Smriti Mandhana, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (2 matches, 89 runs, Average: 44.50)

Hayley Matthews put in a spirited performance in Welsh Fire's loss to the Manchester Originals, scoring 69 runs. While Hayley's batting prowess has already come to the limelight, her bowling has let her down at times. Given her all-round skills, Matthews should make for a good addition in your WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Jade-Wellington (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 12.85)

Amanda Wellington is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with seven wickets to her name. The Aussie leggie has been a touch expensive, but her bowling strike rate 12.85 holds her in good stead. With Wellington also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is a fine pick for your WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

WEF-W vs SOB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty against Manchester Originals. She has been in fine form with both the bat and ball this year. With the Windies all-rounder batting in the top order and likely to bowl her full quota of balls, she is a fine captaincy pick for your WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath has struggled in the Hundred so far, scoring just eight runs and going wicketless. However, McGrath has been one of the most in-form players in international cricket. She scored 128 runs and picked up eight wickets at the Commonwealth Games a couple of weeks ago, holding her in good stead.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Smriti Mandhana 190 108 runs in 3 matches Tammy Beaumont 113 84 runs in 2 matches Annabel Sutherland 108 34 runs in 2 matches Amanda Wellington 221 7 wickets in 3 matches Hayley Matthews 123 89 runs in 2 matches

WEF-W vs SOB-W match expert tips

Welsh Fire struggled against spin early on in the innings, with the likes of Sophie Molineux and Sophie Ecclestone tying down Tammy Beaumont and Co. and restricting runscoring to an extent. Given Amanda Wellington's wicket-taking ways in the Hundred so far, she could be in for a fine performance in the WEF-W vs SOB-W clash.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batter: Tammy Beaumont (vc), Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes

All-Rounder: Hayley Matthews, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Alex Hartley, Freya Kemp

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batter: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Rachael Haynes

All-Rounder: Hayley Matthews (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc)

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell, Alex Hartley, Freya Kemp

