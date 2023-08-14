WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 14, 2023

Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women are all set to cross swords in the 20th match of The Hundred Women's competition at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Monday, August 14.

Welsh Fire Women, led by Tammy Beaumont, commenced their campaign with a no-result contest against Manchester Originals Women. They then went on a triumphant streak, securing victories over Southern Brave, Oval Invincibles, and Birmingham Phoenix. In their most recent encounter, however, they suffered a narrow defeat over Southern Brave.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets, under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt, began their campaign with a defeat to Southern Brave by 27 runs. Their second contest ended without a result due to rain. In their subsequent matches, Rockets lost to Northern Superchargers by nine runs before they went on to defeat London Spirit by five wickets.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#3 Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 9 Credits

Barbados batting all-rounder Hayley has not met expectations in this edition of the tournament so far. The opening batter has scored only 88 runs from three innings. Additionally, she has picked just one wicket with the ball in hand.

Matthews needs to step up her game in both departments to help take her team to a better position. She can be an impressive vice-captaincy pick in your fantasy team in the WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

#2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (TRT-W) - 9 Credits

Nat Sciver-Brunt is one of the experienced players for Trent Rockets Women and she has been in cracking form with the willow this season. In three innings, the star batter has amassed 134 runs at an average of 67 and an exceptional strike rate of 165.43 with the highest score of an unbeaten 81.

#1 Bryony Smith (TRT-W) - 8.5 Credits

Bryony Smith, the spin bowling all-rounder, has demonstrated solid form with both bat and ball. With the willow, the dashing opening batter has accumulated 77 runs from three innings.

Furthermore, with the ball, she has captured three wickets in as many innings. She is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy pick in your fantasy XI for the WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 game.

