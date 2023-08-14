WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 20

The Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W) will take on the Trent Rockets Women (TRT-W) in the 20th match of The Hundred Women's Competition at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday, August 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WEF-W vs TRT-WDream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Welsh Fire is currently the third-placed team in the points table. They have won three of their five games, losing one, while one of their matches was abandoned due to rain.

The Trent Rockets, on the other hand, have been a bit scratchy in the tournament. They have lost two of their four games, winning one, while one of their matches has been abandoned due to rain.

The Rockets are currently in the sixth spot in the points table. Both teams are in desperate need of a win. While Welsh will try and gain the top position in the points table, the Rockets will be trying to climb up and stay alive in the race to the next round.

WEF-W vs TRT-W Match Details

The 20th match of The Hundred Women's Competition will be played on August 14 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WEF-W vs TRT-W, Match 20, The Hundred Women's Competition

Date and Time: August 14, 2023, Monday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales

WEF-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing XIs

WEF-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WEF-W Probable Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont (c), S Jennifer Bryce (wk), Laura Harris, Georgia Elwiss, E McCaughan, E Windsor, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, and C Nicholas.

TRT-W Team/Injury News

Hayley Matthews is injured and will not be available for selection.

TRT-W Probable Playing XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, F Wilson, Naomi Dattani, J Gardner, Alana King, A Stonehouse, K Gordon, and G Potts.

WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Sarah Bryce (Avg Points - 33.75)

Sarah J Bryce is an aggressive top-order batter. She has been in decent form so far in the tournament. In the last match, Bryce looked in great touch and that makes her a good choice from the wicket-keeper section.

Batter - Bryony Smith (Avg Points - 63.67)

Bryony Smith is an aggressive opener. She has already played a blinder of a knock in the second game and has shown her abilities. Bryony Smith might turn out to be a differential pick for this match.

All-rounder - Georgia Elwiss (Avg Points - 56.5)

Georgia Elwiss has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Her consistency with both trades makes her a crucial choice for the match.

Bowler - Shabnim Ismail (Avg Points - 72.25)

Shabnim Ismail is in lethal form with the ball. She is regularly picking up wickets and will be a must-pick for this game.

WEF-W vs TRT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Natalie Sciver-Brunt is a prime all-rounder. She can win the match with both the bat and the ball and this makes her a brilliant option as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Shabnim Ismail

Shabnim Ismail is picking up wickets on a regular basis. Her consistency with the ball for the last three matches makes Ismail a prime pick as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WEF-W vs TRT-W, Match 20

Bryony Smith

Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Georgia Elwiss

Shabnim Ismail

Alex Griffiths

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sophia Gardens will be good for batting for most period of the game. Top-order batters and all-rounders will have the chance to pick up the most points in the match.

WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 20, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Alex Griffiths

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Alana King, F Davies, K Gordon

