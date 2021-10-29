WEP vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA 4-Day Cup, Match 1

The Western Province (WEP) will lock horns with the Dolphins (DOL) in a Division 1 fixture of the CSA 4-Day Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Led by the prolific Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza, the Western Province will be kicking off their CSA 4-Day Cup campaign against the Dolphins. The defending champions, on the other hand, who defeated the Titans by an innings and 76 runs in the final last year to clinch the trophy, will be led by Marques Ackerman.

WEP vs DOL Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Zubayr Hamza (C), Aviwe Mgijima, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Simmonds, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Wayne Parnell, Yaseen Vallie, Yves Kamanzi.

DOL XI

Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman (C), Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Darryn Dupavillon, Bryce Parsons, Ottniel Baartman, Ruan de Swart, Thando Ntini.

Match Details

WEP vs DOL, CSA 4-Day Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: 29th October 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

Pitch Report

The track at the Newlands is a balanced one. The seamers will get help on the first two days, but the batters will find it easier to score runs as the game progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first.

Today’s WEP vs DOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kyle Verreynne: Verreynne was the top-scorer last year, scoring 680 runs in the tournament. He has scored 3306 runs in 47 first-class matches.

Batters

Zubayr Hamza: Hamza has scored 4815 runs in 71 first-class matches. He is a reliable batter who can do wonders in this match.

Sarel Erwee: Erwee was in decent form in last year's tournament. He has scored 5422 runs in 90 matches in his first-class career.

All-rounders

Jason Smith: Smith is a genuine all-rounder who can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 2793 runs in 63 first-class matches in addition to taking 104 wickets.

Eathan Bosch: Bosch can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this match. He has scored 763 runs, while also picking up 65 wickets in 27 first-class matches.

Bowlers

Wayne Parnell: Parnell is capable of playing a major role with his economic spells and wicket-taking ability. He has scalped 238 wickets in 81 first-class matches.

Daryn Dupavillon: Dupavillon is an experienced bowler who can trouble the batters with his accurate bowling. He has picked up 201 wickets in 63 first-class matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Zubayr Hamza (WEP)

Sarel Erwee (DOL)

Jason Smith (DOL)

Wayne Parnell (WEP)

Daryn Dupavillon (DOL)

Important Stats for WEP vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Zubayr Hamza: 4815 runs in 71 matches; SR - 62.10

Sarel Erwee: 5422 runs in 90 matches; SR - 52.40

Jason Smith: 2793 runs and 104 wickets in 63 matches; SR - 56.50 and ER - 2.92

Wayne Parnell: 238 wickets in 81 matches; ER - 3.45

Daryn Dupavillon: 201 wickets in 63 matches; ER - 3.32

WEP vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA 4-Day Cup)

WEP vs DOL Dream11 Prediction - CSA 4-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Toni de Zorzi, Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini.

Captain: Jason Smith. Vice-captain: Zubayr Hamza.

WEP vs DOL Dream11 Prediction - CSA 4-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Bedingham, Khaya Zondo, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman.

Captain: Wayne Parnell. Vice-captain: Jason Smith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar