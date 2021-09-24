WEP vs HL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22, Match 1

Western Province will take on Highveld Lions in the first match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Friday.

Western Province had a forgettable CSA Provincial T20 Cup campaign in 2019-20. With just one win, they finished last in Pool C and will be hoping for a more improved run this time around.

However, they are going up against the defending champions in Highveld Lions. Lions were unstoppable last season. They beat Dolphins in the final by four wickets.

WEP vs HL Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Simmonds, Aviwe Mgijima, Mihlali Mpongwana/Jordan Woolf, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Nandre Burger

HL XI

Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Joshua Richards, Shane Dadswell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rapulana, Codi Yusuf, Tshepo Ntuli, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto

Match Details

WEP vs HL, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22, Pool A, Match 1

Date and Time: 24th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly as the ball comes on well. Fast bowlers can expect some bounce on this track. A score of 175 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s WEP vs HL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Rickelton is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. Although he had an underwhelming campaign last season, he’d be expected to turn it around this season.

Batters

Z Hamza is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket and has already featured in international matches for South Africa. Hamza has a more than decent record in T20 cricket and has scored 462 runs in 22 innings at an average of 27.17.

All-rounders

S Magala is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. In the CSA Provincial T20 Cup last year, Magala enjoyed a lot of success, picking up 13 wickets in just six matches.

Bowlers

L Sipamla brings a lot of pace with his spell and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He had an underwhelming competition last year and will be seeking redemption.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs HL Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Verreyene (WEP)

Zubayr Hamza (WEP)

Ryan Rickelton (HL)

Sisanda Magala (HL)

Lutho Sipamla (HL)

Important stats for WEP vs HL Dream11 prediction team

Sisanda Magala: 13 wickets last season

Ryan Rickelton: 49 runs last season

Lutho Sipamla: 2 wickets last season

WEP vs HL Dream11 Prediction Today

WEP vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreyene, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Dominic Hendricks, Vice-Captain: Ryan Rickelton

WEP vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreyene, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dominic Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Brurger

Captain: Wayne Parnell, Vice-Captain: Zubayr Hamza

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava