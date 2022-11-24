WEP vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report 4-Day Franchise Series, Match 21

Western Province (WEP) will take on Knights (KTS) in the 21st game of the 4-Day Franchise Series at the New Lands, Capetown, South Africa on Thursday (November 24). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WEP vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Western have won one of their two games and are atop Pool 1 of the points table. They won their last game against Rocks by an innings and 210 runs. Knights, meanwhile, are winless in two games and are fourth in the standings. They lost their last game against Titans by an innings and 142 runs.

WEP vs KTS Match Details

The 21st game of the 4-Day Franchise Series will be played on November 24 at the New Lands, Capetown, in South Africa at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: WEP vs KTS, 4-Day Franchise Series, Match 21

Date and Time: November 24, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: New Lands, Capetown, South Africa

WEP vs KTS Pitch Report

The track at the New Lands, Capetown in South Africa is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Spinners could come into play as the game progresses.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 300

Average second innings score: 250

WEP vs KTS Form Guide (Last match)

Western Province: W

Knights: L

WEP vs KTS probable playing XIs for today’s match

WEP Injury/Team News

No major injury update

WEP Probable Playing XI

Kyle Verreynne, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Abdullah Bayoumy, Ethan-John Cunningham, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Junaid Dawood

KTS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

KTS Probable Playing XI

Gihahn Cloete, Josh Cobb, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon, Aubrey Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, Mbongiseni Mhlanga

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kyle Verreynne (2 matches, 288 runs, Strike Rate: 85.46)

Verreynne has performed well in the tournament, scoring 288 runs at a strike rate of 85.46. He's one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat.

Top Batter pick

Jacques Snyman (1 match, 85 runs, Strike Rate: 107.59)

Snyman is a terrific player who's expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 85 runs in one game at a strike rate of over 107.59.

Top All-rounder pick

George Linde (2 matches, 77 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 82.80 and Economy Rate: 2.88)

Linde is a wonderful all-rounder who will hope to have a say on proceedings. He has scored 77 runs and scalped two wickets in as many games.

Top Bowler pick

Beuran Hendricks (2 matches, 7 wickets and 26 runs, Economy Rate: 2.16 and Strike Rate: 36.11)

Hendricks' bowling has been disciplined, and he has gotten frequent breakthroughs. He has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 2.16 in two games and scored 26 runs.

WEP vs KTS match captain and vice-captain choices

George Linde

Linde has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 82.80 in two games and scalped two wickets. He could be a brilliant pick for captaincy due to his all-round abilities.

Josh Cobb

Although he's classed as a batter, Cobb is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with both bat and ball.

Five Must-picks with players stats for WEP vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

George Linde 77 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Kyle Verreynne 288 runs in 2 matches

Jacques Snyman 85 runs in 1 match

Beuran Hendricks 26 runs and 7 wickets in 2 matches

Migael Pretorius 65 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match

WEP vs KTS Match Expert Tips

George Linde could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this WEP vs KTS match, click here.

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Head-to-Head League

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Prediction - 4-Day Franchise Series

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne, Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Josh Cobb, Jacques Snyman, Jonathan Bird

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, George Linde, Patrick Kruger

Bowlers: Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks,

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Grand League

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Prediction - 4-Day Franchise Series

WEP vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Jacques Snyman, Jonathan Bird, Raynard van Tonder

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius

Bowlers: Tshepo Moreki, Beuran Hendricks, Mbulelo Budaza.

