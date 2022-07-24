West Indies vs India Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI - July 24th, 2022

West Indies and India will meet in the second ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, July 24, at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain.

After their series win over England, India continued their successful run with a narrow three-run win in the opening game of the series against West Indies to go 1-0 up.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India batted first to put up a competitive total of 308/7 on the board. They successfully defended the score as the match went down to the wire, restricting the hosts to 305/6 in the end.

India will look to seal the series with a win in the second ODI as well. They have a pretty solid squad in place.

West Indies, on the other hand, continue their losing streak. They lost their previous ODI series 0-3 to Bangladesh and failed to get over the line once again against India despite getting close. This is now a must-win game for them if they are to have a chance of avoiding consecutive series defeats.

That said, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side ahead of the second ODI.

#3 Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers was impressive with the bat in the first game as he set the platform for West Indies in their run-chase. He scored 75 runs off just 68 deliveries at a strike-rate of 110.29, including 10 fours and a six in his innings.

It was a shame for the hosts that he could not carry it forward as he seemed to be in great touch at the top of the order.

The 29-year-old has played 12 ODIs, scoring 336 runs at an average of 30.54. He can also bowl a few crucial overs for the side if needed and is a key player for the West Indies in this match.

India’s ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put up a fine showing with the ball in the first game. He not only picked up a couple of wickets but was also economical, giving away only 58 runs in his 10 overs.

He is the leader of the spin attack in this side and has been a consistent wicket-taker for India, be it playing at home or away. The crafty leg-spinner has accounted for 113 wickets from 65 ODIs at an average of 26.80 and an economy-rate of 5.19.

Chahal is expected to be amongst the wickets once again as India aim to seal the series.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India - 1st Royal London Series One Day International (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Shikhar Dhawan has always relished the extra responsibility and he gave us testimony on the same once again in the first match. The skipper led from the front with a 99-ball 97, missing out on a well-deserved century. Nonetheless, Dhawan played a mature innings, carrying the batting and pacing his knock quite nicely as well.

He hit 10 fours and three sixes along the way as well. The southpaw scoring runs at the top for India is always a good sign and he will look to carry his form into the second game to play another match-winning innings for the Men in Blue.

