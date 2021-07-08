West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 1st T20I - July 10th, 2021

The T20I series between the West Indies and Australia will commence on Friday (July 9/ July 10, 5:30 AM IST) in Gros Islet.

After losing the five-match T20I series against South Africa, reigning T20 world champions, West Indies will look to perform better against a much-changed Australia. That's because the visitors are without four of their T20I regulars - David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, West Indies, who feature proven T20 match-winners like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo and Andre Russell, will start off as the favourites against Australia.

West Indies' squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Wes Agar, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Joshua Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa.

Here are three players who can be chosen as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 teams for the West Indies-Australia first T20I.

#1 Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Chris Gayle has excellent numbers against Australia in the shortest format of the game.

Although Chris Gayle was not at his best in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa, he will be one of the top picks for the captaincy in Dream11 teams for this game. The Universe Boss has enjoyed playing T20I cricket against Australia.

So far in his career, Gayle has played nine T20Is against Australia, aggregating 299 runs at an average of 42.71, doing so at a strike rate of 159.89 and a top score of 88.

#2 Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

Dwayne Bravo was the most successful bowler in the West Indies-South Africa T20I series.

Dwayne Bravo proved in the T20I series against South Africa that age is just a number. Although he could not help his team to a series win, Bravo topped the bowling charts with ten wickets.

The 37-year-old had an economy rate of less than seven runs per over, while his best figures in the series were 4/19. He will be a decent choice for captaincy in Dream11 teams because the Australian middle-order lacks experience, and Bravo could earn points by picking up wickets in the slog overs.

#3 Aaron Finch (Australia)

Aaron Finch played some good knocks in the T20I series against New Zealand.

In the absence of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith, Australian captain Aaron Finch will have to score the bulk of the runs for his team. Finch returned to form in the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year.

He scored only 13 runs in the first two games. But the right-hander smashed back-to-back fifties in the next two games and scored 36 in the final match.

Considering his experience, Aaron Finch should be a good choice for captaincy.

Edited by Bhargav