West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 2nd T20I - July 11th, 2021

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series against Australia, thanks to Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh's magnificent bowling performances. After Andre Russell guided the home side to a 145-run score in Gros Islet, McCoy and Walsh accounted for seven wickets in eight overs to bowl out the Aussies for 127 runs.

The Australian side could only bat 16 overs. Despite Mitchell Marsh's half-century, the visitors fell short of a modest 146-run target by 19 runs. Aaron Finch will expect a better showing from his men in the second T20I. The skipper will try to lead from the front by performing better with the willow.

Meanwhile, Caribbean skipper Kieron Pollard will also expect his top-order batsmen to improve themselves in the upcoming game.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher and Hayden Walsh.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Wes Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Joshua Philippe, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

Here are three players who can be picked as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second match of the West Indies vs Australia T20I series.

#3 Andre Russell (West Indies)

Andre Russell destroyed the Australian bowling attack in Gros Islet

Andre Russell registered his T20I career's maiden half-century in the first T20I against Australia. The Caribbean star looked in excellent touch as he smacked three fours and five sixes in his 30-ball 51.

Russell bowled only one over in the previous game and returned with figures of 1/14. If Kieron Pollard gives him more overs, the star all-rounder could return a massive points-haul.

Since he has returned to form, Andre Russell will be one of the top choices for captaincy in Dream11 for the next match.

#2 Lendl Simmons (West Indies)

Lendl Simmons' highest T20I score at Daren Sammy National Stadium is 65

Although his strike rate was less than 100 in the first T20I, Lendl Simmons hit two fours and two sixes in his 28-ball 27. The right-handed batsman has the capability to play big knocks in the shortest format of the game.

Simmons performs best when he opens the innings. He has opened 29 times in his T20I career, amassing 813 runs for the West Indies cricket team, with his highest score being 91*.

The West Indies opener has a batting average of 46 in T20I matches at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Hence, he will be a decent choice for captaincy in Dream11.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Mitchell Marsh was the best Australian player in the first T20I against West Indies

Two Australian players caught the eye in the first T20I. The first was Josh Hazlewood, who returned with figures of 3/12 in his four overs. Mitchell Marsh was the second player. The pace-bowling all-rounder took two wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a half-century.

Since Australia will allow Mitchell Marsh to bat at number three in this series, he should score many points in the batting department. If he bowls three or four overs of right-arm medium pace, he can also return with a couple of wickets. Marsh will be the prime pick for captaincy in Dream11 from the Australian squad.

