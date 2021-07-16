West Indies vs Australia Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 5th T20I match - July 17th, 2021

The fifth and final match of the T20I series between West Indies and Australia is set to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia on Saturday, July 17.

West Indies have already pocketed the series 3-1 after comprehensive victories in their first three matches. In Kieron Pollard’s absence, Nicholas Pooran has, well and truly, led the team from the front.

The Aussies, on the contrary, haven’t quite found their feet, though they won the fourth T20I by four runs. Aaron Finch and Co. will now want to secure back-to-back wins to take the momentum into the upcoming ODI series.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the clash between West Indies and Australia.

#3 Hayden Walsh Jr

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Hayden Walsh is currently in the form of his life and has been one of the reasons behind West Indies’ impressive run in the series. The leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 11 scalps from four games.

He has bowled at an economy rate of 6.06, which shows that the Australian batters haven’t found it easy to score against him. In the fourth T20I, Walsh Jr picked up three crucial wickets of Aaron Finch, Alex Carey and Ashton Turner.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

Australian Cricket Players Training Ahead of West Indies Tour

Mitchell Marsh has batted at No. 3 with a lot of maturity and is the leading run-scorer in the series. Barring the third match where he couldn’t cross the single-figure score, Marsh has been on top of his game.

He has scored 189 runs from four matches at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 146.51. In the previous match, Marsh got the Player of the Match award after scoring a 44-ball 75 with four fours and six sixes.

#1 Andre Russell

England v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Andre Russell has been effective for the Caribbean unit, though he couldn’t find his rhythm in the last over during the fourth T20I. He has scored 106 runs in three innings at an average of 106.

Moreover, Russell has scored those runs at a strike rate of 207.84 - the highest among other batters in the series. Russell has also picked up three wickets, though his economy of nine is a bit on the higher side.

