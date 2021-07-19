West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI Match - July 17th, 2021

The first ODI between West Indies and Australia is set to take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

After a pulsating yet lopsided T20I series, the Windies are back in ODI action as they look to build a solid core for the next World Cup. Unlike their T20I side, which featured the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, the ODI squad comprises a good blend of youth and experience. Although Kieron Pollard's fitness is a concern, West Indies will bank on Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, who have been utterly brilliant in the last year or so. However, they will need to come up with a good performance to get the better of the Australians.

Speaking of the Aussies, Aaron Finch and co. had a torrid time in the T20I series, winning just one game. However, they did give a decent account of themselves with Mitchell Marsh starring with both bat and ball. Although a change in format may have come at the right time for Australia, they will be missing captain Aaron Finch. But with a squad that has the likes of Ashton Turner and Matt Wade, Australia might just head into this series as the favorites. With both teams looking to land the first blow in the series, a riveting contest beckons at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Romario Shepherd

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Australia

Matt Wade (c&wk), Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff/Andrew Tye

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 21st July 2021, at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons in Barbados, the bowlers should also enjoy the conditions. The new-ball bowlers should get the ball to move around, making for a tough powerplay phase for the batters. Although the pitch should get slower as the match progresses, the batters will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with 250 being a good total at the venue. Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, we should have a full game on our hands.

West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Matt Wade

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

