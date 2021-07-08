West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st T20I Match - July 10th, 2021

The first T20I between Australia and West Indies is set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet on Saturday.

West Indies, after a tough series loss to South Africa, are back in action as they take on Australia in the T20I format. Blessed with an explosive batting unit, the Windies are yet to finalize their first-choice players. The meddling form of their batsmen such as Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran hasn't helped their cause, but the exploits of openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have been commendable. The Windies will need their bowling attack to fire in unison against the Aussies as all eyes will be on young left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. With depth and balance in abundance, West Indies will look to return to winning ways, but it is easier said than done.

The Australians, meanwhile, are back in action after a long hiatus as they resume their T20 World Cup preparations. Led by Aaron Finch, the Aussies have a well-balanced squad filled with talent and experience. Although they will be missing a few key personnel such as David Warner and Pat Cummins, the Aussies still boast a strong side capable of taking the attack to the hosts.

Although the home side might hold the edge ahead of the contest and series, the Australians cannot be taken lightly at any cost. With the likes of Mitchell Starc and Kieron Pollard set to take centrestage, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on Saturday.

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards

Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott/Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Riley Meredith

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 10th July 2021, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track awaits the two sides, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Apart from getting some early swing with the new ball, the pacers should also be able to extract extra bounce off the surface to keep the batsmen in check. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a decent total at the venue.

