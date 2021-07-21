West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI Match - July 22nd, 2021

The second ODI between West Indies and Australia is set to take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

West Indies couldn't replicate their T20I form in the ODIs as a depleted Australian outfit thumped them in the first game. While Mitchell Starc was the star of the show with a fifer, stand-in captain Alex Carey also came up with a valuable fifty. Australia will eye a series win with the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood in good form.

However, the Windies are no pushovers. Although they couldn't muster a fight with the bat, Kieron Pollard and co. impressed in patches. They will bank on Hayden Walsh, who has tormented the Aussies in the last few matches, to come up with the goods as they seek a series-leveling win.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Australia might hold the edge owing to momentum being on their side. Nevertheless, an entertaining game beckons with the series possibly on the line in Barbados on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Romario Shepherd

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope/Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Australia

Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matt Wade, Alex Carey (c&wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Wes Agar

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 23rd July 2021, at 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle before going big. Although there is some swing on offer for the pacers, they will ideally look to hit the hard lengths towards the end. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 250 should be a decent total, with a few clouds expected to make an appearance during the game.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Alex Carey, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Mohammed, Alex Carey, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott

Edited by Samya Majumdar