West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20I Match - July 11th, 2021

The second T20I between West Indies and Australia is set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet on Sunday.

After a pulsating first T20I, both West Indies and Australia move on to the second game with a lot in store for them. The Windies, despite being on the back foot for most of the game, pulled off a brilliant win on Saturday. While Andre Russell smashed a fifty, the likes of Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh starred with the ball to hand the Windies a crucial win. However, the hosts will need their middle order and especially stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran to fire with the bat if they are to seal another win at the expense of the Aussies.

The Australians, who bore a new look with the inclusions of Ben McDermott and veteran Daniel Christian, gave a good account of themselves in the first T20I. While Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood did their chances of a T20 World Cup spot no harm, the more experienced players in Mitchell Starc and Aaron Finch underwhelmed with the ball and bat respectively. The visitors will need a complete performance to get past the Windies, who will walk into the second game as the favorites. However, Austral have enough firepower to get past them in what should be another closely fought encounter on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 11th July 2021, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium is slightly on the slower side, with spinners playing a big role in the previous game as well. Although there should be some swing and bounce on offer early on, the pacers will revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, who are likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. Although 150 should be a good total at the venue, both teams have enough firepower to breach the 170-run mark as well.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Aaron Finch, Shimron Hetmyer, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell, Hayden Walsh, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch, Shimron Hetmyer, Josh Philippe, Daniel Christian, Andre Russell, Hayden Walsh, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc

