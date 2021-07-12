West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd T20I Match - July 13th, 2021

The third T20I between West Indies and Australia is set to take place at the Daren Sammy International Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday.

The Windies have been absolutely dominant in the series, with Nicholas Pooran and co. just one win away from sealing a series win over Australia. While the bowlers have been bang on target in the series, Shimron Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons' returns with the bat bode well for the team. However, Chris Gayle and stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran continue to underwhelm with the bat, something that the Windies hope will change in Tuesday's fixture against Austral.

However, they will come across a decent Australian side that have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing in the 50-over format. While their bowlers and top order have done well, their middle order woes have haunted them in the series. Although a few changes are in order, the Aussies will be eyeing a big win to keep the series alive. A lot is expected of Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc, both of whom are yet to pick a wicket in the series.

Although the Windies are hot favorites heading into the game, Aaron Finch and co. have enough in the tank to flip the script. All in all, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket, with both sides eyeing a crucial win on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis/Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Sheldon Cottrell

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar/Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 13th July 2021, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons, with the bowlers also expected to get some help off the surface. Apart from early swing and bounce, the bowlers will look to take pace off the ball, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses. Spinners will play a key role given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160-170 could be a match-winning total, although both teams are capable of going above and beyond.

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Christian, Shimron Hetmyer, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo

Edited by Samya Majumdar