West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 4th T20I Match - July 15th, 2021

The fourth T20I between Pakistan and West Indies is set to take place at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Thursday.

West Indies have already sealed a series win with an imperative performance earlier in the week. Star batsman Chris Gayle made a welcome return to form as the likes of Hayden Walsh and Obed McCoy continued to shine with the ball in hand. With the series already wrapped up, the Windies will look to address some of their problems, including the middle order crisis with Nicholas Pooran still searching for a big knock. But with Dwayne Bravo stepping up with the bat, West Indies will be eyeing another big win at the expense of the Australians.

The Aussies have had a woeful tour so far, with no wins in three games. Despite impressing in bits and pieces, they have failed to capitalize on the crucial junctures, handing them defeat after defeat at the hands of West Indies. They will have their captain Aaron Finch leading from the front if they are to add some respectability to the scoreline. Although they head into the game as underdogs, the Aussies are capable of putting up a good performance, with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Matt Wade showing signs of improvement in the previous game. With both teams eyeing a win, albeit for different reasons, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the Daren Sammy National Stadium.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis/Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Sheldon Cottrell

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 15th July 2021, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is likely to be on the slower side, there are lots of runs on offer at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Although there won't be much swing available for the pacers early on, they will ideally revert to slower deliveries to keep the batsmen in check. The spinners will be key on this surface, given the amount of turn available in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a decent total at the venue.

West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Obed McCoy and Fabian Allen

Captain: Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain: Matt Wade

