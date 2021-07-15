West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 5th T20I Match - July 17th, 2021

The fifth and final T20I between West Indies and Australia is set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet on Saturday.

After a disappointing first half of the series, Australia hit back with a strong performance in the fourth T20I. On the back of an all-round performance from Mitchell Marsh and a sensational final over from Mitchell Starc, the Aussies added some respectability to the scoreline. However, there are a few spots in the Aussie line-up still up for grabs, with the likes of Jason Behrendorff and Alex Carey eyeing them in the final game. With Adam Zampa finding his groove with the ball, Australia will look to end the series on a high before heading into the ODIs.

As for the home side West Indies, they won't be too fussed about the loss on Thursday. Fabian Allen and Lendl Simmons nearly took them over the line, but they came up just short.

A better performance is in order for the Windies, who were lackluster in the middle overs phase in either innings. All eyes will be on Andre Russell, who wasn't able to pull off a win in the final over with the Jamaican providing the balance to the West Indies unit.

Both West Indies and Australia are well-equipped with nothing to separate them on paper. With some of the best T20 players taking center stage, another entertaining game of cricket beckons at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, and Akeal Hosein

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Jason Behrendorff

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs. Australia, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 17th July 2021, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on despite there being some turn on offer for the spinners. Although there is some swing on offer for the pacers early on, with the pitch expected to get slower as the match progresses, slower balls are the way to go. The spinners will be key in the middle overs despite the dimensions of the ground not being in their favor. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 170 being a competitive total at the venue. Both teams will look to chase, with the conditions not expected to differ much from one innings to another.

West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs. AUS 5th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Matt Wade, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, and Oshane Thomas

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Matt Wade, Ashton Turner, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Mitchell Marsh, Andre Russell, Hayden Walsh, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff and Oshane Thomas

Captain: Matt Wade. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

