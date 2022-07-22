 West Indies vs India Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - July 22nd, 2022

India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are set to lock horns with West Indies in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, July 22, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

While they won't have the services of big guns like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they still have a pretty strong squad at their disposal.

The Men in Blue are in brilliant form, having recently beaten England 2-1 in ODIs in the latter's backyard.

West Indies, on the other hand, have had a hard time of late, losing to Bangladesh 0-3 at home. However, the return of Jason Holder is expected to bolster their lineup to some extent. Skipper Nicholas Pooran has a massive task at hand as the Windies look to get a few crucial wins under their belt ahead of next year's World Cup.

With that in mind, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side ahead of the first ODI.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja will look to continue his good run against West Indies

The West Indies batters found it extremely tough to tackle left-arm spinners Taijul Islam and Nasum Ahmed in the ODI series against Bangladesh. Even as Nasum bowled maidens at will, Taijul picked up a fifer in the third ODI.

Taijul also registered the best figures by a Bangladesh spinner in ODIs. If Ravindra Jadeja plays in the first ODI, there's a decent chance that he will pick up at least two to three wickets, if not more.

The southpaw has also been in good touch with the bat and will look to continue his good run in the format.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan in action during the first ODI against England

Shikhar Dhawan recently made his comeback for the Indian team in the ODI series against England. Barring an unbeaten 31 in the first ODI, the left-handed batter couldn't quite put up a substantial score under his belt for the remainder of the series.

That being said, the responsibility of leading the Indian team in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma could bring the best out in the southpaw. Dhawan scored a breezy fifty when he led India to an overseas series win in Sri Lanka last year.

#1 Jason Holder

Jason Holder's performance will be important for West Indies

Jason Holder is someone who can be relied upon because of the brand of cricket he plays. He is expected to play a key role if West Indies want to win the series against the Men in Blue.

Holder has the potential to pick up wickets at any stage of the game. Moreover, he is no mug with the bat and can chip in with handy runs in the middle-order.

