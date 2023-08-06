West Indies vs India Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

West Indies will take on India in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs India Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It was a disappointing start to the T20I series for India. The batters let them down big time as they failed to hunt down a target of 150. Barring debutant Tilak Varma, none of the batters looked comfortable or adapted to the slow nature of the surface in Trinidad.

That loss was only the third for India against West Indies in the last five years. Since the start of 2018, the Men in Blue have won as many as 15 T20Is against West Indies, out of the 18 the two teams have played. India will be eyeing batting improvements as they aim to bounce back in the series.

Meanwhile, West Indies will be happy with the way their bowlers have gone about in the white-ball leg of India’s tour. Except for the third ODI where they were carted around the park, the West Indian bowlers have managed to tie down the Indian batters to a great degree. They have used the conditions really well too.

The hosts too will be eyeing some improvements in the batting department, especially at the top of the order. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were the pillars of the batting performance in the first T20I, but the hosts will be expecting more from the top three.

West Indies vs India, Match Details

The second T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and India will be played on August 6, 2023, at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium in Guyana has hosted only five T20Is in the last 10 years. Two of them were washed out. 146, 147, and 163 were the scores put up on the board batting first those three matches.

In the Caribbean Premier League 2022, the average score batting first was 172 and 70 percent of the games were won by the teams batting first. Moreover, the spinners have found success at this venue. Thus, expect a decent batting surface but spin will play a significant part.

West Indies vs India Form Guide (Last 5 T20I Matches)

West Indies: W, W, L, W, L

India: L, W, W, L, W

West Indies vs India Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Team News

West Indies may look to add another spinner in their line-up. Roston Chase is the only other spin option in their squad.

The off-spinner may come in for Alzarri Joseph if they want to go with a long batting line-up or he could come in for Johnson Charles if West Indies opt for an additional bowling resource. The rest of the playing XI is likely to remain the same.

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India Team News

Despite the loss, India will most probably stick with the same playing XI.

India Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Today’s West Indies vs India Dream11 Match Top Picks (T20I stats in 2023)

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (4 matches, 100 runs)

Nicholas Pooran is in blazing form at the moment. He got a 34-ball 41 (2 fours and 2 sixes) in the first T20I and was one of the reasons why West Indies got close to 150.

He is coming into this series on the back of a blistering 137 not out off 55 balls which he hit in the Major League Cricket final. Pooran made 388 runs in eight innings in that competition.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (7 matches, 205 runs)

Shubman Gill has had an indifferent run on this West Indies tour. Barring the 85 he got in the third ODI, he has largely struggled to accumulate big scores. However, he has raised his T20 game to another level.

The 23-year-old hit his maiden T20I hundred earlier this year before he smashed 890 runs in 17 matches while striking at 157.80 in the IPL 2023.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (7 matches, 130 runs, 8 wickets)

Hardik Pandya has had a quiet run in T20I cricket this year. The India T20I skipper has scored just 130 runs at a strike-rate of 109.24. However, he has bowled well and has picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.50.

The seam-bowling all-rounder didn’t bowl much in the IPL 2023 but he batted decently, scoring 346 runs at a strike-rate of 136.75.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Yuzvendra Chahal has the knack of picking up wickets on a regular basis. The 33-year-old leg-spinner has taken six scalps from five T20Is this year and he has an economy rate of 8.14. His IPL 2023 numbers read 21 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 8.17.

West Indies vs India match captain and vice-captain choices (T20I stats in 2023)

Suryakumar Yadav (7 matches, 288 runs)

Suryakumar Yadav may have struggled in ODI cricket but he has been absolutely magnificent in the shortest format. The Indian T20I vice-captain has amassed 288 runs in seven innings in T20Is this year and he is striking at 146.93. In addition to this, he racked up 605 runs at a strike-rate of 181.13 in IPL 2023.

Jason Holder (3 matches, 19 runs, 3 wickets)

Jason Holder has played only three T20Is in 2023, but he has performed pretty well. The seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.08. He has chipped in with 19 runs from two innings at a strike-rate of 135.71.

5 Must-picks with player stats for West Indies vs India Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (T20I stats in 2023)

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 288 runs in 7 matches Jason Holder 19 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Nicholas Pooran 100 runs in 4 matches Shubman Gill 205 runs in 7 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 6 wickets in 5 matches

West Indies vs India match expert tips

A spirited performance from West Indies has given this series a spark and it now promises to be a close one.

However, India have tended to bounce back strongly in previous series earlier this year (against Sri Lanka and New Zealand) and they can be expected to come out all guns blazing. Thus, more players from India can be picked in the Dream11 fantasy team.

West Indies vs India Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for West Indies vs India - 2nd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Brandon King, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs India Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for West Indies vs India - 2nd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Axar Patel, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Akeal Hosein