West Indies will take on India in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs India Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It has been a dramatic start to the series. Both the games have gone right down to the wire and West Indies have prevailed in both the encounters. They have taken a 2-0 lead in the series.

This is the first time that West Indies have won two matches against India in a T20I series. It's their bowling unit, which has put West Indies in a situation on the brink of a rare series win over India. The bowlers have been consistent and have used the conditions really well.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran is the one who has been the driving force in the West Indies batting line-up. Rovman Powell has also made decent contributions while Shimron Hetmyer has wasted a couple of starts. The form of the top-order batters is a concern for them.

On the other hand, this is the first time in the last 23 T20I matches that India have lost in successive T20Is. The last time that happened was in the 2022 Asia Cup. Barring Tilak Varma, none of the other Indian batters have been able to make any sort of notable contributions. In fact, Varma is the only top seven batter to have a strike rate in excess of 120 in this series.

India’s pacers have been on the expensive end and their spinners who have kept them in the hunt more often than not. They will be desperate to make a comeback in the series.

West Indies last beat India in an international series back in 2017 when they met India in a one-off T20I. Before that, it was in the two-match T20I series in the USA in 2016 when they won 1-0.

The third T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and India will be played on August 8th 2023 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium in Guyana produced a slow pitch for the second T20I. There was assistance for the spinners and they will continue to hold the key in this game as well. Even cutters and slower ones could be effective for the pacers. Batting may not be the easiest but both teams might look to maximise the powerplay.

West Indies vs India Form Guide (Last 5 T20I Matches)

West Indies: W, W, W, L, W

India: L, L, W, W, L

West Indies vs India Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Team News

West Indies may not look to change their winning combination.

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India Team News

Kuldeep Yadav was struck on his left thumb while batting in the nets. He was unavailable for the second T20I and Ravi Bishnoi replaced him in the XI. India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

India Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

Today’s West Indies vs India Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (2 matches, 108 runs, 1 catch, 2 stumpings)

Nicholas Pooran has carried his form from the Major League Cricket where he smacked a stunning 137 off 55 balls in the final. He has been the best batter in the series. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has smashed 108 runs in two innings while striking at 145.94. He has struck eight fours and six sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (2 matches, 22 runs)

Suryakumar Yadav has had a poor run throughout this tour of West Indies. Even in T20Is, he has not been able to get those big scores. However, he has been India’s pillar in T20I cricket. He has amassed 289 runs at an average of 48.16 and a strike-rate of 145.22 in eight T20Is in 2023.s

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (2 matches, 16 runs, 0 wickets)

Kyle Mayers got off to a flying start in the last game as he struck 15 off seven balls in a knock which included two fours and a six. In 2023, he has made 90 runs while striking at 169.81. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (2 matches, 3 wickets, 16 runs)

Akeal Hosein has bowled really well. The left-arm spinner has returned with three wickets in two fixtures and he has an economy rate of 5.75. In the only game he batted, he got a 10-ball 16 and helped West Indies cross the line in the second T20I.

West Indies vs India match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya (2 matches, 43 runs, 4 wickets)

Hardik Pandya has made good all-round contributions. The India T20I skipper and seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 43 runs at a strike-rate of 116.21. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. It is his bowling which has been the standout in T20Is this year - 11 wickets in eight games.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Yuzvendra Chahal has bowled superbly in this series. The leg-spinner has returned with four wickets in two games and he has an economy rate of 7.16. He has a bowling strike-rate of 9.0. This year, he has picked up eight scalps in six T20Is at an economy of 7.82.

5 Must-picks with player stats for West Indies vs India Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nicholas Pooran 108 runs in 2 matches Hardik Pandya 43 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 4 wickets in 2 matches Akeal Hosein 16 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Suryakumar Yadav 22 runs in 2 matches

West Indies vs India match expert tips

West Indies have sprung a couple of surprises and against all odds, they have taken a 2-0 lead. However, India are in unfamiliar territory but they can be expected to bounce back strongly. Thus, six of their players can be picked.

West Indies vs India Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for West Indies vs India - 3rd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs India Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for West Indies vs India - 3rd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Tilak Varma, Brandon King

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein