West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 2nd T20I - June 27th, 2021

After taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in commanding fashion, West Indies will take on South Africa in the second T20I at Grenada on Sunday, June 27.

The hosts overcame the disappointment of losing the preceding Test series with a comprehensive eight-wicket win boosted by opening heroics from Evin Lewis and an all-round display from the returning Andre Russell. West Indies will look to seal the series as early as possible before trying out new combinations in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Temba Bavuma's T20I captaincy debut for South Africa didn't go to plan, and he needs to lead from the front if he is to orchestrate a revival in the absence of veterans like Faf du Plessis. A win is essential for the visitors in the second T20I, given the structure of the series and the ruthlessness of their opposition.

West Indies' squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I.

#3 Chris Gayle (West Indies)

With Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis finding form for West Indies in the first T20I against South Africa, and Lendl Simmons waiting in the wings as a backup opener, Chris Gayle has been relegated to No. 3.

In four T20I innings at the position, he has only 61 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 100. However, there's reason to believe that 'The Universe Boss' will come good despite not opening the batting.

32 of these 61 runs came in the first T20I, at a decent strike rate of 133.33. Gayle hit one four and three sixes after taking a few balls to get his eye in, and has played the same role for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Gayle is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Amidst all the chopping and changing in leadership and batting order for South Africa, Rassie van der Dussen has been the team's best T20I batsman by far. Consistently churning out performances across formats, the 32-year-old has become the lynchpin at No. 4.

Van der Dussen's last eight innings for South Africa across formats read 56*, 4, 75*, 46, 52, 34*, 60 and 123*. The first knock on this list, which came in the previous game, was a superb display of match awareness and skill, as he took the Proteas to a defendable total almost single-handedly.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Van der Dussen could return a huge points haul.

#1 Andre Russell (West Indies)

Andre Russell is back in the West Indies T20I team! In an ominous sign ahead of the T20 World Cup, the explosive all-rounder returned with 23 off 12 balls, striking one four and three sixes to polish off the run-chase. He also picked up a wicket in the first innings, although he was a touch expensive.

Russell's T20I numbers may not make for great reading, as he doesn't even have a fifty to his name in the format and has taken only 27 wickets in 50 matches. But he's a confidence player and he has exactly that while turning out for West Indies, who give him the freedom to bat in the way that he wants.

Bound to contribute in either (or both) of the two departments, Russell is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I.

