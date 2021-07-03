West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 5th T20I - July 3rd, 2021

The T20I series between West Indies and South Africa moves into a decider as the two teams lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at Grenada on Saturday, July 3.

After West Indies coasted to an eight-wicket win in the series opener, South Africa roared back with successive victories to take the lead. But after finally getting the chance to put a total on the board, the hosts pulled level with a hard-fought win in the 4th T20I.

West Indies will want to keep their status as T20 powerhouses intact, while South Africa will eye a historic upset that will give them massive confidence heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup.

West Indies' squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I.

#3 Chris Gayle (West Indies)

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Chris Gayle was rested for the 3rd T20I and Jason Holder took his place at No. 3, but 'The Universe Boss' returned to the team in the previous game. And while he couldn't make an impact with the bat, an inspired decision from West Indies captain Kieron Pollard meant that the part-timer scalped a wicket.

Gayle even took two catches, adding all-round value to a side that isn't short of that type of cricketer by any means. But with Fabian Allen suffering a shoulder injury, his all-round heroics may not be a flash in the pan.

A value addition because of his recent bowling exploits, Gayle is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

South Africa v England - 3rd T20 International

The sixth-ranked T20I batsman in the world, Rassie van der Dussen has had an understated series despite a fifty in the opening game. With a total of 96 runs in four games, the Protea middle-order lynchpin is due a match-winning performance.

The series decider could provide Van der Dussen, who is in decent nick, with the same opportunity. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I, he could return a huge points haul.

#1 Evin Lewis (West Indies)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Another player whose form has fallen off since the opening game, Evin Lewis has failed to convert the consistent starts he's been getting in each game. With scores of 21, 27 and 7 in his last three matches, the southpaw has seen a combination of bad luck and poor shot selection nip his promising beginning in the bud.

But Lewis has shown enough promise to warrant being picked in fantasy cricket for the final ODI. With Lendl Simmons in good form at the other end, he could come up with a match-changing contribution.

Lewis is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I.

