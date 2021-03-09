West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st ODI - March 10th, 2021

The first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

After a pulsating T20I series, both the Windies and Sri Lankans will be looking forward to the ODIs. Despite edging the tourists in the shortest format, West Indies still have a lot of room for improvement. Nicholas Pooran's form has been a cause for concern for the hosts, whose relatively inexperienced bowling attack will be put to the test against the likes of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. However, with Kieron Pollard at the helm, West Indies will start the series as favorites.

Despite losing the T20I series, Sri Lanka will be happy with their performances in the shortest format. The return of Dimuth Karunaratne adds solidity to the top-order, with a couple of youngsters in Pathum Nissanka and Ashen Bandara eyeing their debuts. As they head into the first game as underdogs, Sri Lanka certainly have enough in their tank to upset West Indies. With both sides itching to start the series on a positive note, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair and Alzarri Joseph

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara/ Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya and Nuwan Pradeep

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date: 9th March 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

Unlike the pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, a good batting track is expected at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. While the pacers are likely to get the ball to move around, the spinners should get some turn. However, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. Batting first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss, with anything above 260 being a competitive total at the venue.

WI vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alzarri Joseph, Dushmantha Chameera and Akila Dhananjaya

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alzarri Joseph, Dushmantha Chameera and Akila Dhananjaya

Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga