West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st Test - March 21st, 2021

The first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka will start at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

After series wins in both white-ball formats, the Windies will eye an encore in the Test series as well. However, there's a different feel to the side, with new captain Kraigg Brathwaite leading a young but talented team. West Indies head into the first Test on the back of a stunning series win in Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be trying to avenge their series losses in the ODIs and T20Is. They have fared slightly better in the Test format despite results showing otherwise. With a competent leader in Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankans have a decent side capable of upsetting the West Indies. The onus will be on the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Chandimal to deliver in what should be an entertaining Test. Although they will start the game as underdogs, Sri Lanka have the right blend of youth and experience, making for a level playing field.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rakheem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Roshen Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews/Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Date: 21st March 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides, with the fast bowlers expected to rule the roost in the Test. With extra swing and bounce available off the surface, the batsmen will need to be wary of the new-ball bowlers in particular. As the match progresses, the pitch should also slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Both teams would want to avoid batting in the fourth innings.

WI vs SL 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SL 1st Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dickwella, D Karunaratne, K Brathwaite, N Bonner, P Nissanka, J Holder, K Mayers, D Chameera, K Roach and L Embuldeniya and S Gabriel

Captain: J Holder. Vice-captain: D Karunaratne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, D Karunaratne, K Brathwaite, J Blackwood, P Nissanka, J Holder, K Mayers, S Lakmal, K Roach and L Embuldeniya and S Gabriel

Captain: K Brathwaite. Vice-captain: J Holder