West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODI - March 12th, 2021

The second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday. The Windies were right on the money in the first ODI as they swept aside the Sri Lankans.

Courtesy of a Shai Hope century, West Indies made light work of the Sri Lankan bowlers, who lacked the same incisiveness they displayed in the T20I series.

Although they weren't helped by the controversy surrounding Danushka Gunathilaka's dismissal, a better performance is in order from the tourists in this game.

The Windies will hope for more of the same as they try to build a rock-solid team for the next ICC Cricket World Cup.

Led by Kieron Pollard, West Indies have a well-balanced team, although they would ideally expect more from Nicholas Pooran and Alzarri Joseph with bat and ball respectively.

They will head into this game as the clear favorites. However, they will be wary of what the tourists are capable of in the white-ball format.

With the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dimuth Karunaratne itching to make for their no-show in the previous game, another entertaining game of cricket beckons on Friday.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

Date: March 12, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is a decent one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers.

Although there should be swing on offer early on, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, which should make for a good contest between bat and ball.

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a competitive total given the conditions.

WI vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kieron Pollard, Pathum Nissanka, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kieron Pollard, Pathum Nissanka, Jason Holder Darren Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Angelo Mathews