West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd Test - March 29th, 2021

The second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua starting Monday.

The Windies were given a tough fight by Sri Lanka, who nearly pulled off a win in the previous game. Despite missing some key players, Sri Lanka's youthful side came up with the goods, especially with the bat.

The likes of Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella are expected to continue their fine form as the tourists eye a vital away win in Antigua.

However, the hosts West Indies will prove a handful for Sri Lanka. Blessed with an experienced bowling attack, the Windies will start off as favorites.

The additions of Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers have worked wonders for the hosts, who will be eyeing their second consecutive series win of the year.

All in all, another entertaining game of cricket beckons with either side looking to end the tour on a high in Antigua.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rakheem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Roshen Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel/ Chemar Holder

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Oshada Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

Date: March 29, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons in Antigua with some help available for the bowlers. Apart from the extra bounce and swing early on for the pacers, there is enough in this surface to keep the spinners interested.

The pitch should slow down as the game progresses, although the batsmen should find value for their shots once they get themselves in.

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with either of them unlikely to prefer batting on Day 5.

WI vs SL 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SL 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dickwella, D Chandimal, N Bonner, K Brathwaite, D Karunaratne, J Holder, D de Silva, R Cornwall, K Roach, L Embuldeniya and S Lakmal

Captain: J Holder, Vice-Captain: D Karunaratne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mayers, D Chandimal, N Bonner, K Brathwaite, D Karunaratne, J Holder, D de Silva, R Cornwall, A Joseph, L Embuldeniya and V Fernando

Captain: K Brathwaite, Vice-Captain: D Chandimal