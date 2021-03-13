West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd ODI - March 14th, 2021

The third and final ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

The hosts, West Indies have been on fire with two wins on the trot. Their win on Friday sealed a series win although a cleansweep is certainly on the agenda for the Windies. Integral to their fortunes has been the opening pair of Shai Hope and Evin Lewis, who haven't missed a beat in this series. Adding in Kieron Pollard's captaincy to the mix makes it all the more special for a young Windies side looking to build a solid roster for the next ICC ricket World Cup.

As for their opponents, the Sri Lankans have shown flashes of brilliance although they have failed to grab the initiative in the crucial junctures. While Danushka Gunathilaka and Wanindu Hasaranga have been impressive, they will need more from their experienced campaigner with a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Thisara Perera.

Although the Windies are clear favourites to complete another win, Sri Lanka is quite capable of running the hosts close. With an inexperienced yet talented roster in its midst, Sri Lanka should prove to be a handful for the hosts, making for another exciting contest at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date: March 14th, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium played out nicely in the previous game with over 500 runs being scored. While there is bound to be some help on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. Wickets in hand will be the key with 260-270 being a competitive total at this venue. Although the chasing team has won both games so far, either side would want to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up.

WI vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hope, D Chandimal, D Gunathilaka, J Mohammed, D Karunaratne, D Bravo, J Holder, W Hasaranga, A Joseph, D Chameera and N Pradeep

Captain: J Holder, Vice-Captain: D Karunaratne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hope, D Chandimal, A Bandara, J Mohammed, D Karunaratne, D Bravo, J Holder, W Hasaranga, A Joseph, D Chameera and L Sandakan

Captain: S Hope, Vice-Captain: D Karunaratne