West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 3rd T20I - March 8th, 2021

The third T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka takes place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Sunday.

Despite the West Windies storming to a win in the first game, Sri Lanka came back with a spirited performance to level the series in the second. While their openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka have impressed, their spinners have stolen the show. Wanindu Hasaranga, in particular, has been stellar, especially against the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will hope to seal the series win on Sunday despite losing the previous game. With a good blend of youth and experience, the West Indies look set for the long haul as they build towards their defence of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. They head into this game as the clear favourites.

However, Sri Lanka have enough firepower in their arsenal to run the hosts close in Antigua.

Squads to choose from:

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera/Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dhananjaya.

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I.

Date: 8th March 2021; 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

Another relatively low-scoring game beckons at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday, as the pitch has favoured the bowlers.

The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Akila Dhananjaya have wreaked havoc in the previous games. Run-scoring has been easier against the new ball, although some swing could be on offer for the fast bowlers.

Wickets in hand could be crucial, as the pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss, with 140-150 runs likely to be par at this venue.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Chandimal, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kieron Pollard, Wanindu Hasaranga, Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo, Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle,

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Chandimal, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Pathum Nissanka, Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga, Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo, Dushmantha Chameera and Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.