West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for 2nd T20I - March 6th, 2021

The second T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka takes place at the Coolidge Cricket Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

West Indies were on the money in the first game, thanks to an inspired bowling and blazing batting effort. Captain Kieron Pollard became the first player since Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is. However, the hosts would want the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to come good with the bat, as both big-hitters fell for ducks in the first game.

Absolute scenes 🤯@KieronPollard55 becomes the first @windiescricket player to hit six straight sixes in a T20I!#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/nrtmJHGcip — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka did give a good account of themselves despite getting bundled out for a modest total in the first T20I. Their spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Akila Dhananjaya impressed, the latter bagging a hat-trick, but the visitors would like Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera to come to the party too.

While Sri Lanka do have the personnel to spring an upset, the West Windies are the odds-on favourite to win. Nevertheless, a good game of T20I cricket possibly beckons on Friday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (C), Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashen Bandara, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dhananjaya.

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I.

Date: 6th February 2021; 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch could be on the slower side, with the spinners ruling the roost.

There should be some early swing for the pacers, though. Although the ball could skid early on, the batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before going big. 150-160 runs should be a good total, with both teams likely to chase after winning the toss.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Niroshan Dickwella, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards and Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Niroshan Dickwella, Evin Lewis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Kevin Sinclair, Fidel Edwards and Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-Captain: Thisara Perera.