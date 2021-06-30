West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20I match - June 30, 2021

West Indies Women will lock horns with Pakistan Women in the first T20I match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Both sides look evenly matched on paper and will give each other a good contest.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the 1st T20I between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women skipper Javeria Khan is a key pick for your Dream11 team. She has represented Pakistan Women in 102 T20Is to date. With 1882 runs to her name in the shortest format of the game, Javeria Khan can score in bulk for her side in the upcoming series.

Khan can fetch you valuable points in the series opener between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women.

#2 Hayley Matthews (West Indies Women)

West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews can play a crucial role with bat and ball. She has amassed 986 runs from 55 T20Is, which includes four half-centuries and a century.

Moreover, she is a handy bowler with 51 scalps to her name till date. Matthews can fetch points with both bat and ball and can be considered for the role of multiplier for your Dream11 team.

#1 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies Women)

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor has represented the national side in 108 T20Is since making her debut in 2008. She has scored 3062 runs from 106 innings, with a best score of 90. The 30-year-old also has 21 half-centuries to her name.

The off-spinner has accounted for 94 wickets, which includes a four-wicket haul to her name. Taylor is someone who can bag a few wickets and can score huge runs to help your Dream11 side gain valuable points.

