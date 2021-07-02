West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I match - July 2nd, 2021

West Indies Women will square off against Pakistan Women in the second T20I match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

West Indies Women won the series opener by 10 runs after having defended 137 runs against Pakistan Women. They will look to continue their winning run in the series, while Pakistan Women will look to win the second T20I and stay alive in the series.

Shamilia Connell was adjudged as the player of the match for her brilliant spell of 3/21 from four overs

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women.

#3 Ayesha Naseem (Pakistan Women)

Pakistan women batsman Ayesha Naseem single-handedly took her team close to the victory line in the first match of the three-match T20I series. She scored 45 runs from 33 balls, a knock that included a couple of boundaries and a six. Ayesha played a crucial role in Pakistan Women's previous fixture and will look to continue her fine form with the bat.

#2 Fatima Sana (Pakistan Women)

Pakistan Women pacer Fatima Sana starred with both bat and ball. He picked up two wickets, including the likes of Chedean Nation and Kyshona Knight. She removed two key middle-order batters to ensure the West Indian side didn't get past the par score of 140 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

With the bat, she lent her support to Ayesha Naseem by scoring 24 runs from 21 balls. She belted out three boundaries during her time in the middle.

#1 Shamilia Connell (West Indies Women)

Shamillia Connell (Image Courtesy: Windies Cricket Twitter)

Right-arm quick bowler Shamilia Connell is a must-pick in your Dream11 pick for the second T20I match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women. She can deliver really quick deliveries and keep the batters under control.

In the previous fixture, she scalped three wickets for 21 runs from four overs. She finished her spell with an economy of 5.20. Her victims include opening batter Javeria Rauf, skipper Javeria Khan and all-rounder, Nida Dar.

She dismissed three important players from the Pakistan Women's batting lineup and turned the game in favor of the home side.

