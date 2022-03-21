WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 20

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women in match number 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday.

West Indies Women have been a touch inconsistent in this tournament. They have three wins and two losses and are third on the points table.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all four games so far.

WI-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Match Details

Match: WI-W vs PK-W

Date & Time: March 21, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

Seddon Park in Hamilton has produced some good batting tracks. There have been a couple of 300+ totals as well by teams batting first and overall, the average score batting first is 270 at this venue in this tournament.

Today's WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle is in top batting form. She has scored 170 runs at an average of 42.50 which includes two half-centuries.

Batters

Deandra Dottin has fared well with the bat and has mustered 138 runs. She also has three wickets.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews has been in superb form with both bat and ball. She has returned with ten wickets and has amassed 225 runs in five innings.

Nida Dar can contribute effectively all-round. She has scored 64 runs and has taken three wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu has been in excellent bowling form and has picked up seven wickets in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W): 657 points

Deandra Dottin (WI-W): 299 points

Nashra Sandhu (PK-W): 247 points

Stafanie Taylor (WI-W): 233 points

Omaima Sohail (PK-W): 227 points

Important stats for WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews: 225 runs & 10 wickets

Deandra Dottin: 138 runs & 3 wickets

Stafanie Taylor: 85 runs & 4 wickets

Nashra Sandhu: 7 wickets

Omaima Sohail: 92 runs & 3 wickets

WI-W vs PK-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women - ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana

Captain: Hayley Matthews Vice-captain: Nida Dar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana

Captain: Hayley Matthews Vice-captain: Omaima Sohail.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar