West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI Match - July 07, 2021

The first ODI between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua on Wednesday.

After a rather grueling yet one-sided T20I series, which West Indies Women won 3-0, the two teams will now be competing in five ODIs. The series will provide a perfect opportunity for both teams, who haven't played in the 50-over format for a while, to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

West Indies Women will head into Wednesday's fixture high on confidence, having whitewashed the visitors in the T20I series 3-0. The Stafanie Taylor-led side put up a great showing in the T20I series, managing to get the better of the visitors, let it be with the bat or ball, in all three matches. They will be hoping to keep the momentum alive and land the first blow in the ODI series. However, the hosts haven't played an ODI since late 2019. They last played an ODI against India Women in November 2019 during the ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with their performance in the T20I series. Their bowlers did a brilliant job of restricting the hosts to low totals and giving them a run for their money. But their batting unit failed to get going as only three batters from the Pakistan Women's camp managed to cross the 40-run mark in the three matches combined. Nonetheless, the visitors have a pretty balanced squad who can upset any given opposition on their day. This will be their fourth ODI in 2021, having played South Africa Women in a three-match series in Durban, which the visitors lost 3-0, earlier this year.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (C), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Caneisha Isaac, Kycia Knight (WK), Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (C), Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (WK), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (C), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (WK), Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (C), Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI

Date & Time: 7th July, 11:30 PM

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is a sporting one that has something to offer for both batters and bowlers. Although the track is better suited for the pacers, the spinners will also have a say as the game progresses. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, with the wickets in hand being crucial for either side. The only ODI game played on this ground saw Australia Women post a mammoth total of 308 runs while batting first. They then defended in style to register a 178-run victory over West Indies Women.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - 1st ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Nida Dar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Deandra Dottin, Omaima Sohail, Nahida Khan, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Nashra Sandhu.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

