West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 4th ODI Match - Jul 15th, 2021

The fourth ODI between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Windies Women, like their male counterparts, have already completed a series win with two games to spare. Riding on their bowling exploits, West Indies have come up trumps at crucial junctures. The previous game saw Hayley Matthews score a superlative ton, which handed the Windies an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Despite missing the services of Stafanie Taylor, West Indies coped well with Chinelle Henry impressing with the ball.

For their opponents Pakistan, it has been a disappointing tour for them so far. Their top-order has lacked conviction, with only Muneeba Ali coming up with the goods consistently. Although Nida Dar has excelled with bat and ball in the series, the rest of the Pakistan Women side have failed to click as a unit. With nothing to lose, the Pakistan Women will look to add some respectability to the scoreline, although the hosts will head into this game as the clear favorites. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons, with both teams eyeing a win in this fixture on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women

Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (WK), Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac and Aaliyah Alleyne.

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Rauf, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Naseem and Najiha Alvi.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women

Anisa Mohammed (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack and Chinelle Henry

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin and Rameen Shamim

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th ODI

Date & Time: 15th July 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is on the slower side, with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before going big. Although the pacers will get some help early on, the spinners are likely to have a bigger say in the proceedings. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 220 should be a good total at the venue, with the powerplay phase being crucial in the context of the game

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 4th ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W vs PK-W)

WI-W vs PK-W 4th ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ali, B Cooper, D Dottin, J Khan, O Sohail, H Matthews, N Dar, A Mohammed, S Connell, D Baig and F Sana

Captain: D Dottin. Vice-captain: N Dar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ali, C Nation, D Dottin, J Khan, O Sohail, H Matthews, N Dar, A Mohammed, S Connell, D Baig and A Amin

Captain: N Dar. Vice-captain: H Matthews

