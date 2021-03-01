WAU vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) 2021 Match – Mar 02, 2021

In the third game of the 2020-21 Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup), Western Australia will take on South Australia Redbacks at the WACA in Perth.

Western Australia will look to open their Marsh Cup title defence with a win. They had won the 2019-20 edition of the Marsh Cup, winning five of their seven league games before beating table-toppers Queensland to win the title.

Meanwhile, South Australia blew hot and cold in the Marsh Cup last season. In the 50-over domestic competition, South Australia won four games and lost three to finish fourth in the points table. The Travis Head-led side will hope for a better Marsh Cup campaign this time around.

Marsh Cup 2021: Squads to choose from

Western Australia:

Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Bradley Hope, Josh Inglis, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, Charlie Stobo, Sam Whiteman.

South Australia:

Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Wes Agar, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, David Grant, Peter Hatzoglou, Corey Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Australia:

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Bradley Hope, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Gannon, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Liam O Connor.

South Australia:

Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head (c), Tom Cooper, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, David Grant, Wes Agar, Peter Hatzoglou.

Match Details

Match: Western Australia vs South Australia.

Date: March 2nd 2021; 7:30 AM IST.

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The track at the WACA in Perth is historically known to assist the fast bowlers. There is good pace and bounce, and the carry is excellent.

However, over the years, it has become a good track to bat on. Thus, a score of around 300 could be par on this wicket. There could be some movement early on with the new ball for the fast bowlers. Moreover, as it is a day game in the Marsh Cup, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Marsh Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAU vs SAU)

Dream11 team for Western Australia vs South Australia - Marsh Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Joel Paris, Cameron Gannon, Wes Agar, Peter Hatzoglou.

Captain: Callum Ferguson. Vice-captain: Cameron Green.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Liam O Connor, Joel Paris, Wes Agar, David Grant.

Captain: Shaun Marsh. Vice-captain: Travis Head.