WAU-XI vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches Match 2

Western Australia XI will take on India in the second match of the T20 World Cup warm-up Matches at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAU-XI vs IND Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

India recorded a 13-run win in the first of their two warm-up encounters against Western Australia XI. Suryakumar Yadav was once again the star with the bat and the other batters will be looking to acclimatize to the pace and bounce of the Australian pitches. Meanwhile, death bowling still remains a concern for India and they will look to iron out these chinks.

On the other hand, Western Australia XI will once again hope to offer a stiff challenge. They possess a strong bowling attack and can trouble the Indian batters once again.

WAU-XI vs IND, Match Details

The second match of the T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches between Western Australia XI and India will be played on October 13th 2022 at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is set to take place at 11 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAU-XI vs IND

Date & Time: October 13th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth is likely to assist the fast bowlers. Both teams exploited the conditions really well with the new ball which moved around quite a bit and there were good carries on offer as well. More of the same can be expected in this game.

WAU-XI vs IND Probable Playing 11 today

Western Australia XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Western Australia XI Probable Playing XI: D’Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

India Team News

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul might return to the XI. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in fine form, might take a break. Either of Hardik Pandya or Dinesh Karthik may not feature in the XI either.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya/Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravichandran Ashwin

Today’s WAU-XI vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will be looking for a better hit out in the middle in this game as he looks to find some valuable form and runs before the T20 World Cup. He has scored just 338 runs in 17 innings in the shortest format this year.

Top Batter Pick

Sam Fanning

Sam Fanning was the best batter for Western Australian XI in the last game. He struck 59 off 53 balls in a knock that included five fours and a six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been bowling wonderfully this year. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has picked up 18 wickets in 16 T20I outings in 2022. He has a batting strike-rate of 144.82 as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson bowled a solid spell in the last game. The Western Australia fast bowler conceded just 18 runs and picked up one wicket.

WAU-XI vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma may have failed in the first game but he is the second-highest run-getter for India in T20Is this year. He has amassed 540 runs at a strike-rate of 142.28. He has hit 53 fours and 28 sixes.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been in top form with the ball in T20I cricket in 2022. The left-arm pacer has taken 19 wickets in 13 games. Moreover, he returned with figures of 3/6 from three overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAU-XI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Axar Patel (IND)

Jhye Richardson (WAU-XI)

Ashton Turner (WAU-XI)

WAU-XI vs IND match expert tips

The Indian players who didn’t get a hit out in the middle in the last game or are out of form are likely to have a bigger role in this encounter. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be the ones to watch out for.

WAU-XI vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Western Australia XI vs India - Match 2.

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning

All-rounders: Axar Patel, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Arshdeep Singh

WAU-XI vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Western Australia XI vs India - Match 2.

Wicket-keeper: Cameron Bancroft, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Arshdeep Singh

