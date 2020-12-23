WF v AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Dec 24, 2020

Wellington Firebirds will lock horns with Auckland Aces in the curtain-raiser of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 on Thursday at Basin Reserve in Wellington. A total of 32 games will be played over a duration of two months, with the final scheduled to be played on 14th February. Six teams will be competing in this tournament to take home the prestigious Dream11 Super Smash T20 Cup.

Wellington Firebirds ended the last season of Super Smash T20 as the champions by a 22 runs victory over Auckland Aces. Wellington Firebirds have won the Super Smash T20 three times since its inception.

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, are the most successful team with four titles to their name. They will be determined to take revenge of defeat in the last year's final from Wellington Firebirds.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Aces

Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Robbie O’Donnell (C), Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips (WK), Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Brad Rodden, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne (WK), Ben Lister and Matt McEwan.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), Fraser Colson, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Andrew Fletcher, James Hartshorn, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (WK), Troy Johnson and Iain McPeake.

Predicted Playing-11

Auckland Aces

Graeme Beghin, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Ryan Harrison, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Iain McPeake.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces, Match 1

Date: 24th December 2020, 06:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve is a paradise for the bowlers. The pacers are expected to dominate the majority of the game and can procure some initial swing with the new ball. The spinners will also have a say in the latter half of the game. While the batsmen will have to be cautious of their shot selection and get settled before going for big hits. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 165 runs.

WF v AA Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauchie Johns, Michael Bracewell, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Danru Ferns, Sean Solia, Rachin Ravindra, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Will Somerville.Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-Captain: Rachin Ravindra.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Horne, Michael Bracewell, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Rachin Ravindra, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake, Will Somerville, Ben Lister.

Captain: Rachin Ravindra. Vice-Captain: Will O’Donnell.