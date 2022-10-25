WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the Plunket Shield 2022 will see the Wellington Firebirds (WF) locking horns with the Canterbury Kings (CTB) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday, October 26. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Wellington Firebirds won their first match against the Northern Districts by one wicket. Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, drew their first match against Central Stags after putting 416/6 on the board.

The Canterbury Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Wellington Firebirds have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WF vs CTB Match Details

The sixth match of the Plunket Shield 2022 will be played on October 26 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs CTB, Match 6

Date and Time: October 26, 2022, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The surface at the Basin Reserve in Wellington looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this fresh pitch. The Pacers are expected to get an early swing on this pitch.

WF vs CTB Form Guide

WF - W

CTB - T

WF vs CTB Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates.

T Blundell (wk), M Bracewell, N Greenwood, N Kelly, T Johnson, R Ravindra, L Georgeson, M Snedden, A Leonard, J Hartshorn, and I McPeake.

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates.

T Latham (wk), C Fletcher, C Bowes, D Mitchell, H Nicholls, K McClure, C McConchie, H Shipley, M Henry, F Sheat, and E Nuttal.

WF vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Blundell

T Blundell is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. T Latham is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Bowes

C Bowes and D Mitchell are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Nicholls has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

M McConchie and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Georgeson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Snedden and M Henry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I McPeake is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WF vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

R Ravindra will bat in the middle order and will bowl crucial overs for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 161 runs and took one wicket in the last match against the Northern Districts.

T Blundell

Since the pitch looks good for batters, you can make T Blundell the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 170 runs in the last match against the Northern Districts.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs CTB, Match 6

R Ravindra

T Blundell

D Mitchell

C McConchie

T Latham

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Blundell, T Latham

Batters: C Bowes, D Mitchell, M Bracewell, H Nicholls

All-rounders: R Ravindra, C McConchie

Bowlers: M Henry, M Snedden, I McPeake

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Blundell

Batters: C Bowes, D Mitchell, H Nicholls

All-rounders: R Ravindra, C McConchie, L Georgeson

Bowlers: M Henry, M Snedden, I McPeake, F Sheat

