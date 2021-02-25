WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match – Feb 26, 2021

Wellington Firebirds will take on Otago Volts in the 25th match of the Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Wellington Firebirds have won four of their eight games and are currently fourth in the points table. In their last Ford Trophy outing, they beat Northern Districts by 17 runs.

Otago Volts, who have also won four of their eight games, are fifth in the Ford Trophy standings. They defeated Canterbury Kings by 31 runs in their previous game.

Both teams will be high on confidence as they will head into Friday's game on the back of impressive wins.

Ford Trophy: Squads to choose from

Wellington Firebirds

Tom Blundell (WK), Lauchie Johns (WK), Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson (C), Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake, Michael Snedden, Finn Allen and Jakob Bhula.

Otago Volts

Max Chu (WK), Mitch Renwick (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Camden Hawkins, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (C), Nathan Smith and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Tom Blundell (WK), Troy Johnson (C), Fraser Colson, Michael Bracewell, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Iain Mcpeake, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula.

Otago Volts

Max Chu (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Jacob Duffy (C), Nathan Smith, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Match Details:

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, Match 25

Date: 26th February 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve equally favors both the batsmen and the bowlers. Chasing must be the preferred option upon winning the toss as the pitch gets easier to bat on as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue is 252 runs.

WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Ford Trophy

Fntasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek.

Captain: Michael Bracewell; Vice-captain: Anaru Kitchen.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Dale Phillips, Neil Broom, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears.

Captain: Neil Broom; Vice-captain: Jakob Bhula.