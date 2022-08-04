WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial Test

West Indies A (WI-A) will take on Bangladesh A (BAN-A) in the first unofficial Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Thursday, August 4.

West Indies A have named a potent and young squad for the unofficial Test series against Bangladesh A. Joshua Da Silva will be leading the side and will be supported by the likes of Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, and Jeremy Solozano. Bangladesh A, meanwhile, will be captained by Anamul Haque. Plenty of familiar faces such as Zakir Hasan, Zaker Ali Anik, Naeem Hasan, and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury are part of the team.

WI-A vs BAN-A Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-A XI

Joshua Da Silva (c), Tevin Imlach, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Jeremy Solozano, Justin Greaves, Jeremiah Louis, Colin Archibald, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles.

BAN-A XI

Zakir Hasan, Zaker Ali Anik, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Naeem Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam.

Match Details

WI-A vs BAN-A, 1st Unofficial Test, Match 11

Date and Time: 4th August, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium generally favors the batters. But the spinners could play an important part, with the surface likely to offer plenty of turn in the final two days.

Today’s WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Da Silva is a great choice from the wicketkeeper sectiom for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 670 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.45.

Batter

Mahmudul Hasan Joy is an excellent batter who will be hoping to lead his side from the front. He has scored 363 runs at an average of 25.92 in eight matches.

All-rounder

Jeremiah Louis is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in good form. In 44 first-class matches, he has scored 1146 runs at an average of 22.92. He has also taken 107 wickets at an average of 26.14.

Bowlers

Khaled Ahmed is expected to lead Bangladesh A's bowling attack, having scalped 19 wickets at an average of 49.36 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 prediction team

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (BAN-A)

Jeremiah Louis (WI-A)

Joshua Da Silva (WI-A)

Khaled Ahmed (BAN-W)

Anderson Phillip (WI-A)

Important stats for WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 prediction team

Mahmudul Hasan Joy: 363 runs in eight matches

Jeremiah Louis: 1146 runs and 107 wickets in 44 matches

Joshua Da Silva: 670 runs in 16 matches

Khaled Ahmed: 19 wickets in nine matches

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Unofficial Test)

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 1st Unofficial Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Da Silva, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Fazle Mahmud, Jeremiah Louis, Justin Greaves, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Khaled Ahmed.

Captain: Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Vice-captain: Jeremiah Louis.

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 1st Unofficial Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Da Silva, Anamul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Fazle Mahmud, Jeremiah Louis, Justin Greaves, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Khaled Ahmed, Sherman Lewis.

Captain: Joshua Da Silva. Vice-captain: Khaled Ahmed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far