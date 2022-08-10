WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial Test

West Indies A will take on Bangladesh A in the 2nd Unofficial Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Wednesday.

The first match between the two teams ended in a draw at the same venue. In the first innings, Bangladesh A were bowled out for just 167 runs. Although skipper Mohammad Mithun scored a half-century, Marquino Mindley ran through the visitors’ batting unit and picked up five wickets.

West Indies, meanwhile, were led by fantastic knocks from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Joshua Da Silva and drew the three-day Test after scoring 263/5. The Test Series is level at 0-0 and it will be interesting to see whether the two sides change their approach and go for a result in this second Test.

WI-A vs BAN-A Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-A XI

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jeremy Solozano, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Jeremiah Louis, Justin Greaves, Marqunio Mindley, Shermon Lewis.

BAN-A XI

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun (c), Zakir Hasan, Zakir Ali Anik (wk), Naeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque, Khaled Ahmed.

Match Details

WI-A vs BAN-A, 2nd Unofficial Test

Date and Time: 10th–13th August, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium pitch is friendly to the batters in red-ball cricket. There’s something in it for the spinners as well and the track will be expected to provide plenty of turn on the final two days of the match.

Today’s WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Da Silva is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 43 runs in the first Test.

Batters

Skipper Mohammad Mithun was the leader of the Bangladesh batting unit and held his own even as wickets consistently fell around him. He scored a gritty half-century.

All-rounders

Justin Greaves is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in good form. He picked up three wickets in the last match after bowling 16.1 overs.

Bowlers

Marquino Mindley was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies after putting in a fantastic shift with the ball. He ran through the Bangladesh batting order and scalped five wickets in 17 overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 prediction team

Marquino Mindley (WI-A) – 108 points

Mohammad Mithun (BN-A) – 66 points

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (WI-A) – 60 points

Justin Greaves (WI-W) – 60 points

Joshua Da Silva (WI-A) – 59 points

Important stats for WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 prediction team

Marquino Mindley: 5 wickets

Mohammad Mithun: 50 runs

Tagenarine Chanderpaul: 49 runs

Joshua Da Silva: 43 runs

Khaled Ahmed: 2 wickets

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Da Silva, Mohammad Mithun, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shadman Islam, Justin Greaves, Naeem Hasan, Said Hassan, Marquino Mindley, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Jeremiah Louis.

Captain: Justin Greaves, Vice-Captain: Marquino Mindley

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Mohammad Mithun, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Keacy Carty, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Justin Greaves, Naeem Hasan, Marquino Mindley, Khaled Ahmed, Jeremiah Louis.

Captain: Joshua Da Silva, Vice-Captain: Khaled Ahmed

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava